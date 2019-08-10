INDEPENDENCE – Ronald Dean Share, 55, was sentenced on August 6, 2019, to serve life in prison without the possibility of parole in the Iowa District Court for Buchanan County.
On April 26, 2019, a Buchanan County jury found Share guilty of: 1) Kidnapping in the First Degree, a Class A Felony; 2) Attempt to Commit Murder, a Class B Felony; 3) Willful Injury Causing Serious Injury, a Class C Felony; and 4) Eluding, a Class D Felony.
Share received a prison sentence of life and is not eligible for parole unless his sentence is commuted by the governor for Kidnapping in the First Degree. He also received a 25-year prison sentence with a 70% mandatory minimum for Attempt to Commit Murder; a 10-year prison sentence and $1,000 fine for Willful Injury Causing Serious Injury; and a five-year prison sentence and suspended $750 fine for Eluding.