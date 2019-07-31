INDEPENDENCE – Chicago attorney Paul Harris formed the Rotary Club of Chicago on February 23, 1905, so professionals with diverse backgrounds could exchange ideas, form meaningful and lifelong friendships, and give back to their communities. The club’s name derived from the group’s early practice of rotating meetings among the offices of its members.
The success of the organization spread and, on August 1, 1919, the Independence Rotary Club was chartered with Howard Webster serving as the first president.
Today, Rotary International (RI) has more than 35,000 clubs and 1.2 million members. Locally, club membership includes: Craig Ankerstjerne, John Arend, Tricia Beatty, Stephanie Berns, Laura Blaker, Marty Brown, Stephanie Christian, Bonita Davis, Kristen Delagardelle, Mark Geertsma, LeRoy Greenley, Jaci Hamlet, Andy Hauber, Bob Hill, Jarod Holt, Gail Hunter, Staci Isley, Tom Jones, Larry Karsten, Brad Kegler, Bill Lake, George Lake, Michelle McBride, Doug Peterschmidt, Russel Reiter, Al Roder, Frank Sauer, Randy Schafer, Don Shonka, Steve Slessor, Fred Smock, Dorotha Sundquist, Bob TeKippe, and Bill Thomas.
Rotarian Bob Tekippe, who joined in 1970, is the longest-serving member. In 1989, RI voted to eliminate the constitutional requirement that membership in Rotary clubs be limited to men. Dorotha Sundquist, who joined in 1991, is currently the longest-serving female member. Today, the gender ratio for the local club is 32 percent female/68 percent male. It is notable that the current president, for the 100th anniversary, is Jaci Hamlett.
Membership ranges from 20s to 80s with an average age of 49. RI also has two associate clubs, Rotaract clubs and Interact clubs, for younger people. Rotaract clubs bring together people ages 18 to 30 in communities worldwide to organize service activities, develop leadership skills, and socialize. Interact clubs, for people ages 12 to 18, connect with others in their community or school and learn about the world through service projects and activities.
Rotary is dedicated to six areas of focus to build international relationships, improve lives, and create a better world to support our peace efforts and end polio forever.
Specifically, the areas are:
• Promoting peace
• Providing clean water, sanitation, and hygiene
• Saving mothers and children
• Supporting education
• Growing local economies
• Fighting disease
When it comes to fighting disease, Rotary is known mostly for its work to eradicate polio.
According to the organization:
• Rotary has been working to eradicate polio for more than 30 years. Their goal of ridding the world of this disease is closer than ever.
• As a founding partner of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative, they’ve reduced polio cases by 99.9 percent since the first project to vaccinate children in The Philippines in 1979.
• They’ve helped immunize more than 2.5 billion children in 122 countries. So far, Rotary has contributed more than $1.8 billion toward eradicating the disease worldwide.
Today, polio remains endemic only in Afghanistan, Nigeria, and Pakistan. But it’s crucial to continue working to keep other countries polio-free. If all eradication efforts stopped today, within 10 years, polio could paralyze as many as 200,000 children each year.
While supporting the goals of the global organization, locally the Independence Rotarians support a myriad of events, including: an annual youth day, working the concession stand at ball games, ringing the Salvation Army bell, hosting birthday parties at Long Term Care, preparing shoeboxes full of necessities to be sent overseas, Dollars for Scholars, and of course the famous spaghetti supper with its secret sauce.
The secret recipe for the annual spaghetti supper fundraiser dates back to the 1980s. Maxine Ives, wife of Rotarian Morris Ives (a past president of the local club), was a cook for the local hospital and did catering on the side. According to her daughter, Marty, the recipe the Rotarians use has the same ingredients and tastes the same, but Maxine did not have modern conveniences like a food processor. The supper serves about 450 people on average and raises $3,000 to $4,000 for community projects.
A strong tenet of Rotary is the four-way test. Developed in the 1930s by a private businessman to establish a standard of ethics in his faltering company, the four-way test was adopted by Rotarians in the 1940s. It is a non-partisan and non-sectarian ethical guide. Every meeting is opened with the Pledge of Allegiance, a prayer, and the recitation of the four-way test:
1. Is it the truth?
2. Is it fair to all concerned?
3. Will it build goodwill and better friendships?
4. Will it be beneficial to all concerned?
This advice remains today a central part of the permanent Rotary structure throughout the world and is held as the standard by which all behavior should be measured.
To find out more about Rotary, visit www.rotary.org, “Rotary Club of Independence Iowa (District 5970)” on Facebook, or talk to a Rotarian about attending one of their meetings. They gather every Tuesday at 12 p.m. at Bill’s Pizza and Smokehouse in Independence.