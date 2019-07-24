ROWLEY – Be sure to spend the upcoming weekend – Friday, July 26, through Sunday, July 28 – at the Rowley Days 2019 Corn Country Celebration! Organized by the Rowley Community Club, the weekend will feature free kids’ games, a street dance, a parade, a 5K walk, a community worship service and potluck, a 50/50 raffle, food concessions, and softball, bags, and pool tournaments.
50/50 Raffle
$1 tickets are available from area merchants now until July 26 at 7 p.m. Drawing results will be announced during the evening’s entertainment.
Friday, July 26
6 p.m.
Softball tournament
Food concessions
Team bags registration, $20 entry fee per team
7 p.m.
Team bags tournament (behind ball diamond)
9 p.m.-1 a.m.
Street dance featuring Hard Tellin’, presented by Bottoms Up Bar & Grill
Saturday, July 27
All Day
Food served at ball diamond concessions
7 a.m.
5K walk, Fleming Concrete
8 a.m.
Softball tournament resumes
9:30 a.m.
Parade lineup
10 a.m. – NEW START TIME
Parade featuring the Independence Mustang Marching Band
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Free kids’ games, Kenny Nielson Park
7 p.m.
Pool tournament, Bottoms Up Bar & Grill
Sunday, July 28
10:30 a.m.
Community worship service in the park with a potluck lunch to follow
For more information about this year’s Rowley Days, visit their Facebook page: