Color guard

The color guard leads the 2018 Rowley Days parade.

 by John Klotzbach/editor@bulletinjournal.com

ROWLEY – Be sure to spend the upcoming weekend – Friday, July 26, through Sunday, July 28 – at the Rowley Days 2019 Corn Country Celebration! Organized by the Rowley Community Club, the weekend will feature free kids’ games, a street dance, a parade, a 5K walk, a community worship service and potluck, a 50/50 raffle, food concessions, and softball, bags, and pool tournaments.

50/50 Raffle

$1 tickets are available from area merchants now until July 26 at 7 p.m. Drawing results will be announced during the evening’s entertainment.

Friday, July 26

6 p.m.

Softball tournament

Food concessions

Team bags registration, $20 entry fee per team

7 p.m.

Team bags tournament (behind ball diamond)

9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Street dance featuring Hard Tellin’, presented by Bottoms Up Bar & Grill

Saturday, July 27

All Day

Food served at ball diamond concessions

7 a.m.

5K walk, Fleming Concrete

8 a.m.

Softball tournament resumes

9:30 a.m.

Parade lineup

10 a.m. – NEW START TIME

Parade featuring the Independence Mustang Marching Band

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Free kids’ games, Kenny Nielson Park

7 p.m.

Pool tournament, Bottoms Up Bar & Grill

Sunday, July 28

10:30 a.m.

Community worship service in the park with a potluck lunch to follow

For more information about this year’s Rowley Days, visit their Facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/RowleyCC/.

