INDEPENDENCE – A leading insurance professional organization recently recognized Russell “Rusty” Donnelly, MBA, CIC, of Smith D&L Insurance, for dedication and ongoing leadership in the insurance industry.
The Society of Certified Insurance Counselors (CIC) honored Donnelly for five years
of successfully maintaining the Certified Insurance Counselor (CIC) designation, denoting significant commitment to advanced knowledge and customer service.
“This honor is an acknowledgment of the priority Russell Donnelly places on education and professional growth,” cited the society’s president, Dr. William T. Hold, CIC, CPCU, CLU.
“Customers, associates, and the insurance profession as a whole benefit from such a strong commitment to continuing education.”
The CIC program is nationally recognized as the premier continuing education program for insurance professionals, with programs offered in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, the Society of CIC is a not-for-profit organization and the founding program of The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research.