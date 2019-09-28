INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Senior Center is the site of two upcoming presentations – one on safety and one on nature. The center is located at 400 5th Avenue NE, Independence.
The first presentation will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 30. Dustin Dallenbach, chief of the Independence Police Department, will talk about phone scams to be aware of and precautions to take to stay safe during the upcoming winter months.
The second presentation comes from Buchanan County Naturalist Michael Maas from Fontana Park. Starting at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 13, the subject is “Owls – the Silent Predator!” Attendees will learn about these nocturnal raptors who, with their superb vision and silent flight, are excellent birds of prey. The program will highlight the owls who call Iowa home. Those present will get a close look at a live owl, too! Join us and discover how amazing owls are.
If you have any questions, call the senior center at 319-334-7011.