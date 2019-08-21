INDEPENDENCE – Whether you’re sending your first-born off to school for the first time or your youngest child off to class for the last time, the beginning of a new academic year can be anxious and stressful for parents and children. Teachers and administrators at Independence and other school districts throughout Buchanan County are spending this week preparing for the start of classes. The education and safety of children is always their top priority.
“As we begin the 2019-2020 school year, the Independence Community School District wants to continue making the safety and security of our students and staff as the top priority. We ask all stakeholders to be mindful before school, after school, in buildings, at events, and other places to help with this never-ending objective. We have done an excellent job in this area in previous years, and we hope this success continues,” said John Howard, junior/senior high principal.
If you are a parent, grandparent, babysitter, or other adult who has children headed to school this fall, here are some tips you can instill in them to ensure they’re invested in their own safety going to and from school, in the classroom, at recess, etc.
According to Prodigy, a blog and resource for school administrators, here are some safety reminders for the outdoor activities, emergency preparedness, physical and mental health, and bullying and violence.
Emergency preparedness for students:
• Actively listen and participate during regular safety drills
• Keep a cheat sheet of potential emergencies and the best ways to react
• Have all family members’ phone numbers written somewhere accessible
• Report anything suspicious to your teacher or another staff member
• Create an “emergency kit” for school and home and fill with things you may need in different emergency situations
Physical and mental health for students:
• Don’t run or push in the hallways
• Let a teacher know if you feel hurt or sick
• Talk to a teacher or counselor if you feel stressed or mentally unwell
• Practice healthy habits – get proper sleep, choose healthy foods, and exercise regularly
• Don’t be ashamed if you need to take a break to calm yourself down
• Use active listening if a peer confides in you
• Report any potentially dangerous information to a trusted adult
Bullying and violence prevention for students:
• Be kind to other students, including those outside of your friend group
• Include other students in games and activities as much as possible
• Let a teacher know if you suspect someone is being bullied or if you witness a situation you think might become violent
• Only confront someone who is bullying if you feel safe to do so – stand up for yourself in a calm, clear manner
• Practice “I” statements; for example, instead of saying, “You’re being mean,” try saying, “I feel upset when you do that”
Outdoor activity safety for students:
• Drink plenty of water and take breaks often during any physical activity, especially if it’s outside
• Report any unusual symptoms after outdoor activities to a teacher
• Wear weather-appropriate clothing and dress in layers to prepare for any changes during the day
• Wear sunscreen and reapply during the day
When each person is accountable for his or her own actions in class, in the hall, on the bus, or on the playground, everyone wins. Teaching your child how to interact with others now – whether it be with their teachers, their peers, or others – will reap benefits for a lifetime.
If you or your child have concerns about these or other issues at school, don’t hesitate to contact the teacher, the guidance counselor, or the building administrator.