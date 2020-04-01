INDEPENDENCE – Several salons and spas have been closed per a proclamation by Governor Reynolds due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases.
Salons closed by COVID-19
Traci Kullmer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Contests
Enter your favorite photo! The picture with the most votes will win a $100 prize!
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Independence, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 89%
- Feels Like: 33°
- Heat Index: 33°
- Wind: 2 mph
- Wind Chill: 33°
- UV Index: 4 Moderate
- Sunrise: 06:49:11 AM
- Sunset: 07:33:59 PM
- Dew Point: 30°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Chance of a shower or two during the morning, followed by partly cloudy skies this afternoon. High 53F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Tonight
Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 41F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
Tomorrow
Mostly cloudy skies. High 62F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: ESE @ 2mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 33°
Heat Index: 33°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: ESE @ 3mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 32°
Heat Index: 32°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: ESE @ 4mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 28°
Heat Index: 32°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: SE @ 4mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 28°
Heat Index: 33°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: SE @ 7mph
Precip: 11% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 29°
Heat Index: 35°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SE @ 9mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 31°
Heat Index: 38°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 10mph
Precip: 32% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 32°
Heat Index: 39°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 11mph
Precip: 33% Chance
Humidity: 82%
Wind Chill: 33°
Heat Index: 40°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 12mph
Precip: 16% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: 36°
Heat Index: 43°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 12mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 69%
Wind Chill: 40°
Heat Index: 46°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 13mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 66%
Wind Chill: 43°
Heat Index: 48°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 12mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 66%
Wind Chill: 44°
Heat Index: 49°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Stocks
Trending
Articles
- Accounting firm releases ICSD audit report
- Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office log
- Wilsons focus on change
- County engineer says road construction project still in the works
- Bossen Implement
- Rowley’s First Presbyterian Church worship on Facebook
- COVID-19
- In the Sky during April
- Auditor prepares voters for primary election
- LOCAL COVID-19 UPDATES: Soda refills on the rocks, movie theater cleans, hospital announces restrictions
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Coronavirus Updates
Get the latest local and national news.