INDEPENDENCE – A long line of customers waited patiently in the warm afternoon sun Wednesday outside of Living Water Church for the chance to get ready for school.
Thanks to Bell Ringers and the generosity of donors, the Buchanan County Salvation Army was once again able to get kids off on the right foot for a new academic year with plenty of paper, pens, folders, rulers, and other school supplies. According to Buchanan County Salvation Army Coordinator Julie Johnson, 197 kids from school districts across the county were served.
“We had over $5,000 worth of supplies to give away,” said Johnson. “That represents about one week of bell ringing. It could not have happened without the donors and ringers, and thanks to the Living Water Church for once again providing the space.”
Salvation Army – Doing the Most Good
Johnson did share one concern. Due to the lateness of the Thanksgiving holiday this year, the time to ring will be shortened by one week. And there is always a need for volunteer ringers.
If you, your family, co-workers, or organization would like to help out, visit the Buchanan County Salvation Army Facebook page and leave a message.