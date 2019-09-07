INDEPENDENCE – Patrons of the Independence Farmer’s Market have been enjoying the free samples lately. Saturday, August 31, was a special Sample Saturday. More sampling opportunities will be offered next week on September 14.
Also on September 14, the market will hold the scarecrow judging and Gaylord Stauffer will be playing his harp as part of the final Second Saturday Series sponsored by LACES.
Future Markets will feature Soup Day, a chili cook-off, and Independence Light and Power, Telecommunications will bring games and door prizes and give bucket rides.
Enjoy your local farmer’s market, where you can find healthy food, creative crafts, and entertainment.