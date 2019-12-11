Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

ROWLEY – Bring the kids to Bottoms Up in Rowley between 3 and 4 p.m. on Sunday, December 22, where they can meet Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus! Each child will receive a candy/goody bag and a gift.

After 4 p.m., Santa and his wife will leave for the North Pole to continue preparations for Christmas. At Bottoms Up, children and their families are invited to stick around to view a Christmas movie and enjoy hot chocolate, candy, and cookies.

This is a free event hosted by Bottoms Up, 115 Ely Street, in Rowley.

Don’t miss out on meeting the Clauses and the holiday fun!