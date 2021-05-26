DES MOINES — Wapsie Valley’s all-district running back Trevor Sauerbrei’s breakaway speed helped him pile up 1,395 rushing yards last fall.
On Thursday, it gave the senior sprinter a state track title.
Sauerbrei placed first in the Class 1A 400-meter dash at the Iowa High School Track and Field Championships at Drake Stadium. He clocked in at 50.1 seconds. Wapello’s Caden Thomas was the runner-up at 50.27.
Two years ago, Sauerbrei finished as the runner-up.
Sauerbrei became the Warriors’ first individual event state champion since Jake Goeller in 2014.
His personal best time this season, however, is 49.91.