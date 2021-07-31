INDEPENDENCE – Independence Mustang juniors Keegan Schmitt and Teegan McEnany received high honors this past week with unanimous selections to the WaMaC-West’s first team.
Schmitt was a unanimous selection as the first team catcher, and McEnany was voted in unanimously by the coaches as first team outfielder.
There were six players on the first team voted in unanimously, and Independence got two of them in an outstanding season by the Mustangs, along with a great campaign from Schmitt and McEnany.
McEnany batted .358 in the conference and led the West with 29 runs scored. He was fifth in hits with 29, while stealing 15 bases. McEnany was also a pitcher, and was 2-2 on the year with a 2.84 ERA in the WaMaC. He was third in the West in strikeouts with 37.
Schmitt was third in the WaMaC-West with a .444 average, and lead the West with 36 conference hits. His three home runs also led the West, tied with teammate Korver Hupke. Schmitt was second in the West in RBI with 24, and led the West with 51 total bases.
Along with Schmitt and McEnany’s unanimous selections, the Mustangs also landed a third player on the first team all-WaMaC-West. Sophomore Mitchell Johnson was voted in as an infielder. Johnson hit at a .425 clip in conference games, and scored 25 runs, which was third most in the West. He was fourth best in the West with 31 hits, and sits fourth in RBI with 22. Johnson hit 2 home runs (fourth best) and had 45 total bases, which was good for third most. He was second in the West in getting hit by pitch (8 times).