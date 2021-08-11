INDEPENDENCE – Junior catcher Keegan Schmitt has been named to another all-state baseball squad – the IAbaseball first team. This year’s honorees are the inaugural all-state selections for IAbaseball.
Schmitt has been IAbaseball’s No. 1 catcher in 3A, in the position rankings, most of the year.
FIRST TEAM
Pitcher: Boede Rahe (Jr.) – Marion
Pitcher: Aaron Savory (Jr.) – Wahlert Catholic
Pitcher: Joe Husack (Sr.) – North Polk
Catcher: Keegan Schmitt (Jr.) – Independence
First Base: Sawyer Naumann (Sr.) – Western Dubuque
Second Base: Chance Key (Jr.) – Waverly-Shell Rock
Third Base: Brett White (Fr.) – Solon
Shortstop: Myles Davis (Fr.) – Marion
Outfield: Jake Brosius (Sr.) – Wahlert Catholic
Outfield: Carson Jager (So.) – MOC-Floyd Valley
Outfield: Gage Franck (Sr.) – Marion
Utility: Sam Petersen (Sr.) – Ballard
Utility: Jack Lux (Sr.) – Xavier