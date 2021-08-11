Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

INDEPENDENCE – Junior catcher Keegan Schmitt has been named to another all-state baseball squad – the IAbaseball first team. This year’s honorees are the inaugural all-state selections for IAbaseball.

Schmitt has been IAbaseball’s No. 1 catcher in 3A, in the position rankings, most of the year.

FIRST TEAM

Pitcher: Boede Rahe (Jr.) – Marion

Pitcher: Aaron Savory (Jr.) – Wahlert Catholic

Pitcher: Joe Husack (Sr.) – North Polk

Catcher: Keegan Schmitt (Jr.) – Independence

First Base: Sawyer Naumann (Sr.) – Western Dubuque

Second Base: Chance Key (Jr.) – Waverly-Shell Rock

Third Base: Brett White (Fr.) – Solon

Shortstop: Myles Davis (Fr.) – Marion

Outfield: Jake Brosius (Sr.) – Wahlert Catholic

Outfield: Carson Jager (So.) – MOC-Floyd Valley

Outfield: Gage Franck (Sr.) – Marion

Utility: Sam Petersen (Sr.) – Ballard

Utility: Jack Lux (Sr.) – Xavier

