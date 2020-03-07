INDEPENDENCE — The WaMaC Conference released its boys’ basketball all-conference teams this week. Senior Logan Schmitt of Independence received the WaMaC Recognition Award as an honorable mention recipient.
Schmitt was the leading scorer for the Mustangs at 9.4 points per game. He also led the team in steals with 47, blocked shots with eight, and rebounds with 98.
Independence Head Boys’ Basketball Coach Chad Beatty said of Schmitt’s recognition by the WaMaC, “Really felt Logan deserved second team all-conference, and so did several other WaMaC conference coaches. He was one vote short of receiving that recognition. Logan was a solid part of our 15-win season as a sophomore, and then was named second team all-WaMaC last year as a junior. This season, he led the conference in steals, and rebounded the ball for us all season while only having 34 turnovers. His willingness to compete, lead by example, be loyal, and accountable are things I’ll always remember about Logan. Logan’s future is bright, there’s no question about that.”
2019-2020 WaMaC WEST All-Conference Boys’ Basketball Teams
1st Team: Senior Kole Tupa, CPU, Junior Christian Withrow, CCA, Senior Tyler Schrepfer, CCA, Senior Draven Williams, Williamsburg, Senior Kaden Wetien, Williamsburg, Junior CJ Rickels, Vinton-Shellsburg and Senior Nick O’Connor, CCA
2nd Team: Senior Grant Embretson, Benton, Senior Turner Schroeder, Benton, Senior Alex Wade, CPU, Senior Caleb Andrews, CPU, Senior Sam Griffith, Vinton-Shellsburg, Senior Jose Wilson, Vinton-Shellsburg and Junior Levi Weldon, Williamsburg
Honorable Mention: Senior Drew Lange, Benton, Senior Brady Sadler, Benton, Senior Ethan Sells, CPU, Junior Keegan Koppedryer, CPU, Junior Mike Potter, CCA, Junior TJ Bollers, CCA, Senior Logan Schmitt, Independence, Senior Sonny DeMarce, South Tama, Senior Lincoln Kingbird, Junior David Lapan-Islas, Vinton-Shellsburg, Senior Austin Burns, Williamsburg and Sophomore Jake Weber, Williamsburg
Player of the Year: Kole Tupa — CPU