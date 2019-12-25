INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Community School District’s December board of directors meeting saw members approve a number of policies, employee assignments, and requests for travel and other applications.
Board members Eric Smith, Kim Hansen, Matt O’Loughlin, Jennifer Sornson, and Gina Trimble were present, as well as Superintendent Russell Reiter, Board Secretary Laura Morine, various administrators and department heads, and members of the community.
The board unanimously approved the minutes of the regular/annual meeting and the organizational meeting on November 18 and the special session on December 5.
Policies Approved
Policies approved include:
Local – State – Federal – Miscellaneous Revenue
Sale of Bonds
Gifts – Grants – Bequests
Student Activities Fund
Post-Issuance Compliance for Tax-Exempt Obligations
Purchasing – Bidding and Suspension and Debarment of Vendors and Contractors Procedure
Requisitions and Purchase Orders
Receiving Goods and Services
Payment for Goods and Services
Unpaid Warrants
Pay Deductions and Pay Deduction Regulation
Secretary/Treasurer’s Annual Report
Publication of Financial Reports
Audit
Internal Controls and Internal Controls Procedures
Care, Maintenance, and Disposal of School District Records
Insurance Program
Insurance Report
School Nutrition Program
Free or Reduced Price Meals Eligibility
Vending Machines
Meal Charges
Records and Reports
Student School Transportation Eligibility
Student Conduct on School Transportation, Student Conduct on School Transportation Regulation, and Use of Video Cameras on School Buses Regulation
Student Transportation for Extracurricular Activities
Transportation Equipment
School Vehicle Routes
Discretionary Stops by School Vehicles
Summer School Program Transportation Service
Transportation of Nonresident and Nonpublic School Students
Transportation of Nonschool Groups
School Bus Safety Instruction
Transportation in Inclement Weather
District Vehicle Idling and District Vehicle Idling Regulation
Staffing Approved
The board approved the following staff changes:
Resignation
Ashley Cobb, jr/sr high 6.0 hour cook/food service worker
Transfer/Reassignment
Gail Burlage, West Elementary 3.0 hr dishwasher to jr/sr high 5.5 hr cook/food service worker
New Hires
Matt Miller, junior high boys’ basketball coach
Kristin Pierce, assistant girls basketball coach
Nicole Troyer, ECC 5.0 hr special ed para
Financial Reports
The financial reports were approved.
Announcements
Board President Smith spoke about attending the delegate assembly at the Iowa Association of School Boards convention in November. There are some talks regarding four-year-old preschool and funding the five-year-olds that attend preschool. Currently they are not funded.
Board Vice President Hansen attended a session at the convention where the agenda and board reports were tied to board goals.
Board Member Trimble mentioned the beautiful décor and performances at the junior high vocal concert. She also said she enjoyed the sessions she attended at the school board convention.
Superintendent Reiter reported that the new LED lights in the gymnasium were just about completed and he will be looking at other LED projects as they will save energy in the long run. Committee meetings will start up in January again and SIAC was have a meeting on Thursday evening. The National School Board Convention is April 3-5, 2020, in Chicago and Reiter encouraged board members to check their calendars to see if they could attend.
Reports
Board Member O’Loughlin asked about the results of the nutrition waste audit conducted at West Elementary in November. Reiter said the administration is working on a program for all buildings in the district. The program would focus on educating staff and students on which meal items are required and those that are optional. The audit showed that the highest volume of waste was milk.
New Business
Consider approval of the travel request form – December 2019 for David Lang and Paul Upmeyer to Attend the Midwest International Band & Orchestra Clinic in Chicago. Sornson moved to approve the travel request. Trimble seconded. Motion carried 5-0.
Consider approval of the travel request form – January 2020 Independence FFA trip to Minneapolis. Hansen moved to approve the travel request. O’Loughlin seconded. Motion carried 5-0.
Consider approval of the travel request form – July 2020 Independence FFA Officer Retreat in Lanesboro. Sornson moved to approve the travel request. Hansen seconded. Motion carried 5-0.
Consider approval of the travel request form – October 2020 Independence FFA to the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis. Sornson moved to approve the travel request. O’Loughlin seconded. Motion carried 5-0.
Consider approval of the agreement with BMD for scenic projections – Hansen moved to approve the agreement for the animated video projections. Sornson seconded. Motion carried 5-0.
Consider approval of the application to the school budget review committee for special education administrative costs associated with Lied Center (Bremwood) Consortium Program for the 2020-2021 school year – Trimble moved to approve the SBRC request of $1,758.23. O’Loughlin seconded. Motion carried 5-0.
Consider approval of the application to the school budget review committee for special education administrative costs associated with River Hills Consortium Program for the 2020-2021 school year. O’Loughlin moved to approve the SBRC request of $8,992.04. Hansen seconded. Motion carried 5-0.
Consider approval of the school budget review committee (SBRC) application fall 2019 – On-Time Funding Modified Allowable Growth for Increasing Enrollment, Open Enrollment Out not in Fall 2018, and LEP (Limited English Proficient) Beyond 5 Years. O’Loughlin moved to approve the SBRC request for Open Enrollment Out not in Fall 2018 of $120,574.40. Sornson seconded. Motion carried 5-0.
Consider approval of the costume rental agreement with Costume World, Inc. Hansen moved to approve the rental agreement for costumes up to $9,000. O’Loughlin seconded. Motion carried 5-0.
Consider approval of the Resolution Approving Revenue Purpose Statement, Ordering an Election on a Revenue Purpose Statement to Authorize Expenditures From Revenue Received From the State Secure and Advanced Vision for Education Fund, and Ordering the Publication of a Notice of Election. O’Loughlin moved to approve the Revenue Purpose Statement Resolution. Hansen seconded. Roll call vote: O’Loughlin – aye, Hansen – aye, Smith – aye, Sornson – aye, Trimble – aye. Motion carried unanimously.