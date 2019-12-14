INDEPENDENCE – Potential construction projects – and how to finance them – were the subjects of a special session of the Independence Community School District (ICSD) on Thursday, December 5, in the administration office.
Matt Gillaspie of Piper Jaffray and Co. met electronically via Zoom with board members Eric Smith, Kim Hansen, Jennifer Sornson, Gina Trimble and Matt O’Loughlin. Superintendent Russell Reiter, West Elementary Principal Cheri Reed, and Board Secretary Laura Morine were also in attendance.
Review and Options
The group reviewed the district’s current bond structure, capital and PPEL funds, and the many options the board has for some construction projects. At present, current bonds are callable in 2020. With the help of Piper Jaffray, the board seeks to determine if it makes sense to refinance based on rates at that time.
Gillaspie reminded the board that the district’s revenue purpose statement needs to be renewed to maximize flexibility of the SAVE (Secure and Advanced Vision for Education) funds, which is also the one-cent sales tax, but it is important to realize that this renewal does not increase the tax. The board talked about the PPEL (Physical Plant and Equipment Levy) tax and how they would like to have enough PPEL funds to pay for the ongoing regular maintenance and repairs needed for facilities and use the SAVE funds for big building and equipment projects.
The board discussed some possible construction options, such as adding some classrooms to West Elementary, a new road along the west side of West Elementary, and a second gym at the Jr/Sr High School as well as conducting a space assessment for East Elementary to see if more usable space could be created.
Hansen moved to go into closed session, as provided in Section 21.5(1)(a) of the Iowa Code, to review or discuss records which are required or authorized by state or federal law to be kept confidential. Sornson seconded the motion. The roll call vote was 5-0 in favor of a closed session. No action was taken during the special session nor closed session.
Early Meeting Time
The next regular meeting of the school board will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, December 16, at the administration office. The early start is due to activities at the school that night.