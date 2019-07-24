INDEPENDENCE – At the Independence Community School District (ICSD) board of directors meeting on July 15, attendees heard a year-end report from Justin Putz, activities director, about extracurricular programs, student participation, and sportsmanship, at the high school level.
The presentation covered boys’ and girls’ athletics as well as programs such as individual speech. Mr. Putz talked about ways to retain quality coaches, conduct evaluations of assistant coaches, and continue and grow the recognition our students and programs achieve at the conference and state levels. He also detailed a leadership program for student-athletes to help them develop qualities that will last a lifetime.
Consent Items
The board unanimously approved of a number of policies involving consent agendas, public hearings, curriculum development, organization of the board and meeting procedures, student fundraising, parent and family engagement, and wellness policy and regulation.
The board also approved a number of staff resignations, transfers/reassignments, and new hires (pending acceptable background checks) as well as the financial reports.
Comments
There was no public comment at this meeting.
Comments from the board and superintendent included:
• Gina Trimble congratulated the girls’ softball team for making it to regional play.
• Brian Eddy expressed his thanks for the work that the buildings and grounds crews have done on the Jr/Sr high school’s driveway and the expansion and bus lane at the West Elementary parking lot. He also recommended advertising for the nurse opening on Facebook.
• Eric Smith had been at a conference and was reminded that the board supports the students as well as supporting the staff.
• Superintendent Reiter updated the board that the West Kitchen ceiling is almost finished. The lines in the West parking lot will be painted within the next two weeks. Work on the trail has started along First Street. The mobile book van will start making trips to Brandon and Rowley this week. The open auditorium manager and nurse positions have been advertised.
Old Business
Principal John Howard updated the board in regard to scheduling at the Jr/Sr high, noted that schedules for special education and at-risk students are being finalized. He said that many lessons have been learn from the scheduling process this year and adjustments will need to be made for 2020-21.
The board’s legislative priorities were tallied and the top four on the list are mental health, supplemental state aid, school funding policy, and standards and accountability. Board Secretary Laura Morine will report these priorities to the Iowa School Board Association.
New Business
A number of items were considered and approved under new business:
• The 2019-2020 propane agreement with Consolidated Energy Co.
• Service agreement with Helper Helper, LLC
• Lease agreement with Moser Preschool and Daycare through July 31, 2020
• Lease agreement with R & E Real Estate, LLC for the Buchanan County Success Center through June 30, 2022 with correction of dates to reflect the term of September 1, 2019-June 30, 2022
• Agreement with Buchanan County Health Center for wellness programming through July 31, 2020
• Board resolution to transfer funds between the General Fund and Activity Fund for new and reconditioned protective athletic equipment up to $10,000 for the 2019-20 fiscal year
Board Members Eric Smith and Kim Hansen are putting the finishing touches on a board self-assessment survey. Smith indicated that, after the assessment results are available, the Iowa School Board Association might be able to provide some professional development for the current board and even prospective board members.
The next regular board meeting is set for Monday, August 19, at 6 p.m. at the Central Administration Office.