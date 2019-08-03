INDEPENDENCE – In a special meeting of the Independence Community School Board on Monday, July 29, the members took action on new hires, salary adjustments, and approval of various handbooks for the upcoming school year. At the start of the meeting, those in attendance observed a moment of silence for Jim Bell, a high school custodian who recently passed away.
A number of new hires were approved, pending acceptable background checks:
Approval of new hires, pending background checks:
• Brook Carey, mentor teacher, Jr/Sr High English/language arts
• Jon Carey, initiative leader, Jr/Sr High Capturing Kids’ Hearts
• Brandon Drew, initiative leader, West Elementary Positive Action
• Jennifer Eddy, Jr/Sr High 7.0-hour school nurse
• Danielle Jentz, West Elementary 5th grade teacher
• Michael McBride, bus garage, 4.25-hour bus driver
• Jonathan Roder, auditorium manager and technician and AV Tech Club
• Kate Stainbrook, mentor teacher, Jr/Sr High special ed
• Tracy Steger, mentor teacher, Jr/Sr High Spanish
Old Business
Salary adjustments were made as follows:
• Kim Chesmore: $67,300 to $69,000 due to an error in the salary amount
• Annette Harbaugh: $55,300 to $57,142, reflecting extra days added to her contract
A subcommittee of two will review the salaries approved in May and report back to the board.
New Business
Handbooks for the 2019-20 school year were approved:
• Elementary and Jr/Sr High Handbooks
• Coach-Sponsor Activities Handbook
• Student-Parent Handbook for BCSC
Exempt Session
On a unanimous vote, the exempt session and possible action item for that session were removed from the agenda.