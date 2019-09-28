INDEPENDENCE – The September 16 meeting of the Independence Community School District’s board of education began with some fanfare as the group named a number of individuals Friends of Education.
The first group is tied to McCoy, the district’s therapy dog program. Those honored for their contributions include Charlie Kramer, Norby’s Farm Fleet; Jim McMillian, Winthrop Veterinary Clinic; Cameron Schmitt, Pipestone Veterinary Clinic; Rick and Julie Wulfekuhle, Pets Allowed; Kathy McCoy/Tim Hurley, who provided the money to purchase and train the dog (and where his name comes from); and Rachel Shadle, Den Herder Veterinary Clinic, who trained McCoy. These people were thanked for their “willingness to contribute to and assist with the Independence Jr/Sr High School therapy dog program. It is greatly appreciated. McCoy is a great addition to the school.”
Also honored as Friends of Education were the employees of Buchanan County Health Center (BCHC). Accepting on behalf of BCHC was CEO Steve Slessor. The district thanked the hospital’s employees “for generously donating school supplies – the support is truly appreciated.”
Consent Items
Then it was on to business as usual, including the unanimous approval of last month’s board minutes, some board policies, and personnel resignations and new hires. Policy 505.6, graduation requirements, was removed from the list of first readings.
The financial reports were approved 4-0, with Brian Eddy abstaining. In regard to the budget report, Superintendent Reiter reported UAB increased .17 percent this past year and the solvency ratio increased from 13 percent to 13.68 percent.
Announcements
Board member Jennifer Sornson said that the FFA chapter is hosting the Northeast Iowa District Review Night on February 5, 2020, and about 75 judges are needed for the event. Contact Mr. Haden if interested in participating. No experience is required.
Brian Eddy thanked Heather Hupke for all she did for softball program. He said simply, “She’ll be hard to replace.”
Superintendent Reiter presented a certificate from EMC Insurance to acknowledge a workman’s comp mod factor of less than one. The mod factor is reflected in the district’s workman’s comp insurance rates.
A sample resolution was presented that many school districts are passing at the board table to let the Iowa athletic associations (IAHSAA, IGHSAU) know that there is a need for modification of how schools are classified for district and state tournaments. This may be brought before the board at a later time.
Reiter is looking into purchasing and installing signage to remind people that all of the district’s property is a no tobacco/nicotine/vaping zone. He reminded board members that there will be a work session on facility plans in the near future. He also said there have been some staffing changes at ISU Extension office. Extension personnel still want to provide services to the district. The details are being worked out at this time.
Presentations
ICSD Instructional Coach Kay Reidy gave a brief talk on her experience with the summer Books on Wheels program. She volunteered her time, once a week for five weeks, to take books to Brandon and Rowley, which have no public library. After putting out a call for books among ICSD teachers, four library carts were filled completely. All reading levels were represented. The program was greatly appreciated by families in those communities, and they hope it returns next summer. Reidy called the experience “spreading the joy of reading, one book at a time.”
District Technology and Security Director Steve Noyes gave an overview of ICSD’s technology and ongoing security measures. Most of our data is stored offline, and our programs are web-based. This provides extra security.
Reports
Director of Food Service Annette Harbaugh said the days have been long, but the sharing program with East Buchanan is going well.
New Business
• Approval of 2019 FFA fruit sales fundraiser, October 1-November 1 – failed 0-5 (application not included in the board packet)
• Approval of charter contract with Tri-State Travel for charter No. 117425 for December 2020 music department trip to Florida – failed 0-5 (contract not provided in board packet)
• Approval of concurrent enrollment contract with Northeast Iowa Community College for 2019-20 academic year – failed 0-5, (the board will look at this at a later date; no students have used this option for two years)
• Approval of Entourage Yearbooks terms of service acceptance form – carried 5-0
• Approval of leisure sales agreement with Rosen Centre Hotel for December 2020 high school music department trip to Florida – carried 5-0
• Approval of allowable growth for negative special education balance ($345,751.82) – carried 5-0
• Attending 74th annual IASB convention, November 20-21, 2019 – depends on election results
Sept. 23 Special Meeting
A special meeting of the school board was held at 12 p.m. on September 23 to consider approval of two old business items:
• Approval of 2019 FFA fruit sales fundraiser, October 1-November 1 – carried 5-0
• Approval of charter contract with Tri-State Travel for charter No. 117425 for December 2020 music department trip to Florida; Tri-State needs notification 45 days prior to departure to confirm whether three or four buses are needed – carried 5-0