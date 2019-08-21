The most dangerous part of the school bus ride is getting on and off the school bus. The Iowa Departments of Education, Transportation, and Public Safety recommend the following administrative actions be taken by public and private schools for safe school bus loading and unloading.
• Whenever possible and practical, plan bus routes that eliminate the need for pupils to walk across public highways to load or unload from a bus.
• Establish transportation policies that minimize highway crossings to and from school buses by any pupil under 10 years of age, unless accompanied by an adult crossing guard or parent, unless some other adequate provision for safety is made.
• Plan and implement bus passenger safety instruction in the school curriculum for all grade levels, especially for kindergarten through grade six. National School Bus Safety Week can be used for promotion of these activities and instruction.
• School teachers, principals, and administrators, in their contacts with parents, should emphasize the kind of safety instruction pupil passengers need and enlist parental support to achieve this end.
• Utilize the news media, civic organizations, PTAs, and community speaking engagements to emphasize the responsibilities of the motoring public, drivers, parents, and students for ensuring pupil safety of persons loading and unloading from school buses.
• Report to local law enforcement documented violations of Iowa’s school bus no-passing law.
For students riding the bus:
• Remove straps and ties.
• Make sure all drawstrings, ties, and straps on all clothing and backpacks are removed. This will lessen the likelihood of them getting caught in bus doors, railings, or aisles. Be especially careful of drawstrings with large knots or baubles on the end.
• Arrive at the bus stop early.
• Stay at least 20 feet away from the street while waiting for the bus.
• Do not approach the bus until it stops completely and the driver signals you to board.
• Enter in single file without pushing. Always use the handrail.
• Take your assigned seat right away.
• Remain seated facing forward. Keep your hands, arms, and head inside the bus.
• Always listen to the driver’s instructions.
• Follow the driver’s instructions at all times.
• Be courteous to the driver and other students.
• You may talk quietly with your neighbors, but avoid making noises that could distract the driver or bother other passengers. Stay seated with your hands to yourself.
• To exit the bus, wait until the bus comes to a complete stop before standing up.
• Use the handrail when exiting the bus. Be sure to take all of your belongings. Be careful that none of your clothing becomes snagged on any part of the bus as you leave the bus.
• Stay out of the danger zone. This is the area close to the bus in the front, sides ,and back where the driver may have difficulty seeing you.
• To make sure that the driver sees you while you are standing on the side of the street, take 10 giant steps ahead of the bus and out of the danger zone.
• You should be able to see the driver and the driver should see you. If you can see the driver’s eyes, then the driver can see you. The driver will raise his/her hand. Once the driver lowers his/her hand, it is safe to start to cross.
• Never crawl near, around, or under a bus.
• If you must cross the street after you get off the bus, wait for the driver’s signal.
• First, make sure that the driver sees you. While you are standing on the side of the street, take 10 giant steps ahead of the bus.
• When you get to the middle of the street, stop and look both ways before going any farther. Then cross in front of the bus. If your driver honks the horn, STOP right away and return to the side of the street from which you started to cross.
• Never run back to the bus, even if you dropped or forgot something.
• Never horseplay around a school bus, even if it is stopped.
• Stay out of the danger zone at all times. Never go behind a school bus.
• If you drop something near the bus,
don’t stop or bend over to pick it up. If you dropped, lost, or forgot something, ask the driver for help.
• Be extra careful if you have to cross the road to get on the bus.
• Look both ways before starting to cross the road. Wait until there are no vehicles. Then cross in front of the bus. If your driver honks the horn, STOP right away and return to the side of the street from which you started.
Required Stopping for School Buses
Scenario 1: You are traveling on a two- or three-lane road.
Approaching the bus from the rear: When you see flashing red or amber warning lights, you are not permitted to pass the school bus and should be prepared to stop. Stop behind the school bus when the school bus stops and the stop arm is extended. Stop no closer than 15 feet from the rear of the bus, and remain stopped until the stop arm is retracted and school bus starts moving again. Proceed with caution.
Meeting the bus from the front: When you see amber warning lights flashing, you must slow your vehicle to no more than 20 mph and be prepared to stop. Stop in front of the school bus when the school bus stops and its stop arm is extended. Remain stopped until the stop arm is retracted. Proceed with caution.
Scenario 2: You are traveling on a road with two or more lanes in each direction.
Approaching the bus from the rear:
When approaching from the rear, the rules are the same as for a two- or three- lane road. When you see flashing red or amber warning lights, you are not permitted to pass the school bus and should be prepared to stop. Stop behind the school bus when the school bus stops and its stop arm is extended. Stop no closer than 15 feet from the rear of the bus, and remain stopped until the stop arm is retracted and school bus starts moving again. Proceed with caution.
Meeting the bus from the front: When meeting the bus in one of the opposite two lanes (or more), you do not need to stop, even if the bus has stopped with lights flashing and stop arm out. The bus is not permitted to load or unload children who must cross this type of roadway, unless there are official traffic control devices or law enforcement present. This is the only time you may pass a school bus that is stopped and has its stop arm extended.