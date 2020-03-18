BOONE — Following Sunday’s announcements from Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, all spring activities of Iowa’s high school unified activities partners – the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, the Iowa High School Athletic Association, the Iowa High School Music Association, and the Iowa High School Speech Association – will be prohibited through the state’s K-12 school recommended closure of four weeks.
Gov. Reynolds announced the recommended closure in collaboration with the Iowa Department of Public Health, in response to community spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Iowa.
This recommended closure date currently extends through Friday, April 10, and would mean a school return of April 13. Prior to April 10, the schedule will be assessed as necessary with information from the Governor, Iowa Department of Public Health, Iowa Department of Education, and activity partners at the IGHSAU, IHSAA, IHSMA, and IHSSA.
“Based on new information today from the Iowa Department of Public Health, now is the time to move to the next level of response,” Gov. Reynolds said in Sunday’s release. “I am now recommending that all Iowa schools close for a period of four weeks to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”
Per CDC guidelines recommending the cancellation of gatherings of more than 50 individuals for at least eight weeks, events following the planned four-week school closure in Iowa will be updated as the situation develops.
Activities
All IHSAA and IGHSAU sports are now in a prohibited period for practice, competition, and sanctioned activity until the closure is lifted. This prohibition means no in-person contact between coaches/administrators and student-athletes for the duration of the period.
Guidance on future IGHSAU and IHSAA activity schedule adjustments and their effects on season lengths, as well as postseason events, will be announced through www.iahsaa.org and www.ighsau.org.
Area athletic directors have weighed in on the suspension period. East Buchanan Athletic Director Pat Schloss noted, “We hope to get some kind of spring seasons in. Golf is easier to reschedule than track, and playing ability shouldn’t be affected as much as track.”
Schloss continued, “Track meets missed will just be eliminated since you can only run so many times a week without performances suffering. Who knows when we will actually get back? It wouldn’t surprise me if the state cancels spring sports.”
Schloss also added that it will be up to the athletes to keep in shape and practice on their own. They currently do not plan to meet during the shutdown.
Jesup Athletic Director Joe Smeins said, “At this time, all of our athletics/activities are suspended for a minimum of four weeks. This includes practices, meetings, open gyms, and games. No off-campus activities are allowed either.”
Smeins added, “As we get closer to the end of the suspension, we will re-evaluate our schedules at that time.”
Independence Athletic Director Justin Putz commented, “We are too early in this process to know what the plan is as far as rescheduling, shortening of the season, or anything like that. Part of that is because things are developing quickly.”
Putz continued, “At this time, we are waiting and evaluating the situation and will be listening to what the state says as far as guidelines. If we are able to start up again in four weeks, we will have to have some conversations on what practices look like before the first competition and then look at length on the season.”