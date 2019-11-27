ST. PAUL, Minnesota – NAMI Minnesota (National Alliance on Mental Illness) presented Nita (nee Upadhyay) Kumar, Ph.D., a mental health consultant for the Anoka Hennepin School District for the last seven years, with a Professional of the Year Award at its annual conference, held Saturday, November 2, in St. Paul. The award recognizes a professional who provides high-quality services, exemplifies best practices, and demonstrates commitment and leadership to the field.
Dr. Kumar is the daughter of the late Dr. Sushil Upadhyay, a long-time psychiatrist at the Independence Mental Health Institute (who passed away in 2017) and Nina Upadhyay (current resident of Independence). She is the youngest of three, with an older brother (Nitin Upadhyay) and sister (Dr. Anupama Upadhyay). She was in the Independence High School (IHS) class of 1991 before moving to Iowa City to finish high school. Her niece, Aksha Upadhyay, and nephew, Ashish Upadhyay, both graduated from IHS.
Dr. Kumar came to the Anoka Hennepin School District after reports of bullying and suicides with the directive to create, implement, and direct its mental health programs. By working with the school board and district administration, and by extensive collaboration with the community, she helped build an impressive program with full-time embedded mental health professionals in all 40 schools, early childhood therapy services, mental health screening, capacity building with staff in the district, and more.
“The mental health needs of the students are front and center for Dr. Kumar, and she has done an excellent job in creating avenues for students to get help,” said NAMI Minnesota’s executive director Sue Abderholden. “She has gone beyond her district by advocating for more funding for school-linked mental health programs, school support personnel, and a broader array of children’s mental health services. We recognize her today not only for her work in her district but her work to help all children in our state.”
Recent funding for the school-based mental health services came earlier this year after the Minnesota state legislature approved a Safe Schools Supplemental Aid appropriation package of $30 million. The Anoka-Hennepin School District’s portion was $1.3 million. Michelle Vargas, the district’s chief financial officer, said the district is using about $323,000 annually, and spreading the Safe Schools money out, to help supplement the program for up to four years while simultaneously lobbying for permanent state funding. The mental health services currently provided by the district include early intervention, crisis management, screening, individual and family therapy, and other supports.
“Our school board has made it a priority to have mental health staff at every site,” Vargas said. “So that’s why we’ve made this investment.”
“Directing the school-based mental health department at Anoka-Hennepin School District, the largest district in the state of Minnesota, allows me to help thousands in the community every day,” said Dr. Kumar. “The work that the NAMI Professional of the Year award recognized me for is powered by a culmination of my personal life experiences, higher education, leadership roles, and a belief that we can change the trajectory of people’s lives by intervening early in mental health concerns.”
Dr. Kumar’s latest award hangs next to other awards for public health and a plaque of appreciation from the American Academy of Pediatrics, where she presented on pediatrician collaboration with school mental health staff. Another NAMI-related career highlight for Dr. Kumar was when she was asked by NAMI to testify to Minnesota state legislatures in support of a bill to expand funding for school-based mental health.
Dr. Kumar earned an undergraduate degree in psychology from Upper Iowa University, a graduate degree in human services from Bellevue University in Nebraska, and a doctorate in marriage and family therapy and professional counseling from Cappella University based in Minneapolis.
Dr. Kumar lives in the suburbs of Minneapolis with her 15-year-old son, Akash, and a Yorkie puppy.