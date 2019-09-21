INDEPENDENCE – Scott D. Naylor, 55, of Independence, Iowa, died on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at his home. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Independence with Rev. Greg DeBoer officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Independence. Friends may call for visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, September 20, at the White Funeral Home, Independence.
Scott was born on October 5, 1963, in Independence, the son of Donald LaVerne and Sharon Kay (Deke) Naylor. He graduated from high school in Independence with the class of 1982. He was a maintenance worker in the Independence area, including Tyson Pet Products and the Mental Health Institute
Scott was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Independence.
He is survived by his mother, Sharon Naylor of Independence; his father, Donald (Sandy Utley) Naylor of Oxford Junction, Iowa; a brother, Mark (Kathy) Naylor of St. Peters, Missouri; two sisters, Lisa Naylor of Allen, Texas, and Kelly Naylor of Newton, Iowa; and several nieces and nephews.
Online condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.