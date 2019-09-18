Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Pressing more apples

Pressing apples are Trevor Mast, Lyric Wellman, Christian Simmons (facing away), Joe Olsen (host), Max Kopplin, Dickson Frye, Leader Jen Simmons, and Phillip Johnson.

INDEPENDENCE – There is an old adage, “If life gives you lemons, make lemonade.” But what do you do with apples? You make cider.

Thanks to apple grower Joe Olsen, local youth are finding out how to press apples into cider.

Some question the difference between apple cider and apple juice. One definition says, “Apple cider is made from apples that are washed, cut, and ground into an apple mash. The mash is then wrapped in cloth and pressed into fresh juice. On the other hand, apple juice undergoes filtration to remove pulp and is then pasteurized to extend the shelf life.”

Both are tasty.

On Sunday, Webelo Scouts from Pack 75 went out to Olsen’s place and made about three gallons of cider that was screened to get the chunks out.

