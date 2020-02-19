WATERLOO – The Independence girls’ basketball season came to an end Saturday night with a loss to Columbus-Catholic in the first round of Class 3A regionals. Independence had no answer for Columbus Catholic’s post player, Ali Vesely, who scored 27 points to lead the Sailors to an easy 58-28 win.
There was no lack of trying to defend Vesely. Indee double-teamed Vesely, they triple-teamed her. Even when the Mustangs thought they had her stopped, Vesely would just put her shoulder down and force her way to the basket. You would think that would be an offensive foul, but no…if any fouls were called, they were on Indee.
Coach Bryce Pierce looked to be getting a little frustrated with the officiating late in the third period when he had a pretty intense conversation with an official. Late in the fourth quarter, Sophie Wolf was called for a foul under the basket, her frustration boiled over, and she was assessed a technical. The foul, plus the technical, gave Wolf her fifth foul and she was disqualified from the game. No one in that gym would blame Sophie for getting that technical. Honestly, there probably should have been more.
You can’t blame everything on the officials. Ultimately, lack of offensive execution and rebounding doomed the Mustangs. Independence finishes the season with a 3-19 record.
Mary Puffett lead the way for the Mustangs with 12 points – all 3-pointers. Anna Ruffcorn scored 6 points, while Jadyn Schultz added 3 points. Wolf, Shanna Kleve, and Samantha Ohrt had 2 points each. Madyson Ristvedt finished out the scoring with 1 point.
SCORING BY QUARTER
IND | 03 | 06 | 09 | 10 ─ 28
CC | 16 | 15 | 17 | 10 ─ 58