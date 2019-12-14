INDEPENDENCE – With cold winter temperatures comes higher utility bills, and higher utility bills mean less money for groceries for some families. Here at the food pantry, it is our mission to provide a week’s supply of nutritionally balanced meals, with genuine friendliness and regard for the dignity of our clients. We serve about 800 people a month; however, in November, that number spiked to 976 people.
What we do is possible ONLY with your support. Your donation of money, food, and volunteer hours ensures that no one in Buchanan County needs to go hungry. We hope you continue to respond to our request in the many ways you do: a donation of money, food, and/or your time. You can call us (319-334-2451), mail a donation (210 2nd Avenue NE, Independence, IA 50644), or drop by (hours are Monday, Thursday, and Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Tuesday, 11a.m. to 3 p.m.; and Wednesday, 1 to 7 p.m.) and witness how your donation is HELPING your local community.
Wish List
· Box mixes
· Soup
· Toilet paper
· Personal care items