INDEPENDENCE – The second annual Independence Duck Derby was held last Saturday morning, starting at the 2nd Street Bridge and ending two blocks south. The weather was fair, and almost 800 tickets were sold.
The lucky winners are:
• First place, $500 cash – Joe Olsen
• Second place, Yeti Tundra Cooler – Joan Dale
• Third place, $125 Chamber Bucks, Debbie Blin
The member of the Independence High School Bass Club deployed at the finish line to collect all of the numbered ducks – winners and losers – from the waist-/chest-high Wapsipinicon River.
It only took about 17 minutes for the winning ducks to float from the bridge to their destination.
This Chamber of Commerce event was sponsored by Dunlap Motors, the Independence Bulletin Journal, Casey’s General Store, Prairie Lakes Church, the Little Red Schoolhouse/Transitions, East Central Iowa REC, Full Circle Services Inc., and Wapsi Valley Creamery Inc.