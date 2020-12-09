WINTHROP – The Midland Eagles came to town on Friday night for a Tri-Rivers Conference match-up. The East Buchanan Buccaneers boys basketball team would lead at the half, but a rough second half would be the down fall for the Bucs. Midland 48, EB 34.
“We gave ourselves a chance.” said Head Coach Chad Lamker, “We are young and being in a close game will be good experience. Most of our guys haven’t been in that situation before. Our guys played hard which is what we will have to do to compete.
Sophomore Dalton Kortenkamp had 11 points to lead the Bucs. Senior Harley Nelson added 10 points. “I thought Harley Nelson played very well and even more importantly provided good leadership.” added Coach Lamker. Junior Kirby Cook scored 8 points and senior Kaden Brockmeyer contributed with 5 points. “Kaden Brockmeyer gave us some good energy and playmaking off the bench,” said Coach Lamker, “and Dalton Kortenkamp did a little bit of everything in his first real varsity game.”
In closing, Coach Lamker added that he saw some good things. “Just need to clean some things up and work on having less turnovers.”
1 2 3 4 T
Midland 13 4 14 17 48
East Buchanan 8 11 7 8 34
The Buccaneers are 0-1 on the young season. All Stats were not readily available come press time. Next up for the Buccaneers; they traveled to Marquette Catholic (0-3) on Tuesday. Look for this story in Saturday’s paper. The Bucs will be on the road again Friday night when they travel to Calamus-Wheatland (0-2).