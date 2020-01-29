INDEPENDENCE – The Class 3A, second-ranked Marion Indians (11-1) hosted the Independence Mustangs Tuesday night, Jan. 21, for a WaMac basketball game where the Indians came away with a 68-32 win.
Coach Chad Beatty said, “It’s obvious they have five to seven guys who, when they go to the gym, they get game shots up at a high rate and it’s the reason they shoot the percentage they do.”
The Mustangs were outscored in the first period, 25-11. In the second quarter, Independence showed up defensively.
“We had a solid second quarter defensively and held them to only 9 points in the frame, winning that quarter 10 to 9 to get to within 21 to 34 at the half,” added Beatty. “I told the guys at halftime, it’s probably the lowest quarter total for Marion all season.”
Marion came out in the third quarter and shut the Mustangs down.
Coach Beatty said, “It was obvious they were challenged by their coaching staff at halftime as they came out and guarded us with intensity and physicality in the third quarter and held us to only 4 points while they scored 19. We still struggle with teams that play an aggressive style of defense.”
By the end of the third period, the game was out of reach – 53-25.
“Their quickness, perimeter footwork, and quick ball movement makes them really difficult to guard unless all five guys are willing to commit to defense on every possession,” added Beatty.
In the fourth quarter, Marion scored 15 points to Independence’s 7.
Beatty added, “We had Marion at 13 for 25 in the first half and 12 for 26 in the second half. They out rebounded us 37 to 20. We only had 13 made field goals on the night, and you can’t win any WaMaC games shooting like that. Discipline leads to good shots out of the offense, and it’s unfortunate we shy away from that approach too often.”
Logan Schmitt lead the Mustangs with 7 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 steals. Blake Bartz added 6 points while Cameron Ridder, Kaleb Lamphier, and Ethan McCormick had 5 points each. Kobe Beatty and Jesse Ludwig finished with 2 points each to round out the scoring.
Coach Beatty concluded, “We are, through game 12, 4 and 8, and I sense we have some guys on the edge of still buying in or not. For us to still grab a few wins down the stretch, we need everyone on board, and I hope we get that from the guys. It all starts with trust and communication between the players, and it’s imperative we get back to that mindset.”