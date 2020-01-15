DES MOINES – Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate launched a new digital outreach effort this week to inform survivors of human trafficking and stalking about resources available to them. Two videos will run on Facebook and YouTube promoting Safe at Home throughout the month of January, which is Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month.
Safe at Home is an address confidentiality program that provides survivors of sexual abuse, domestic violence, trafficking, and stalking with a substitute address to use on all their records, making it harder for their abuser to find them. The Iowa Secretary of State’s Office administers Safe at Home.
“Trafficking and stalking are problems that continue to plague our society. We want survivors to know there are resources available to help them. Safe at Home is one of those,” Secretary Pate said.
The two videos feature Kellie Markey, the founder and executive director of Dorothy’s House, a Des Moines agency that provides services for human trafficking survivors.
There are approximately 600 participants in Safe at Home enrolled statewide. If you or someone you know is looking for a way out of an abusive situation, Safe at Home can help. Visit SafeatHome.Iowa.gov or call 515-725-7233 for more information.
The videos are available on YouTube on the Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate channel.