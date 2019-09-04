Director
At one time, hay fever and headaches were treated with cocaine, and asthma was treated with cigarettes (if you were older than six)! Take a look at the history of health and medicine in America in this fascinating exhibit that got its inspiration right here in Independence.
On September 12 from 4 to 8 p.m., September 13 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and September 14 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., the museum will be open to the public at the Independence Public Library.
Decommissioned items hidden away at the Mental Health Institute (MHI) in Independence were the first of the collection that would become a national traveling health museum. Three years ago, Jonathon Weiss searched through the Cold War cache at MHI and wanted to share the story of America’s medical history. Weiss is a history lover, researcher, and museum curator, and he is only 17. His father, Eddy Weiss, has supported and assisted with this venture, having a background in emergency response and homeland security.
The duo will be here to explain and provide tours of the museum, with displays ranging from the 1700s with artifacts such as blood-letting tools to the 19th Century and all its developments – including the earliest EKG, patient transport items, hospital equipment, bizarre artifacts from sanitariums and yes, the macabre world of snake oil salesmen and fake doctors.
Jump into the 20th Century as the world experienced the Spanish Flu Pandemic and then the world wars that brought with them not only challenges but strange new ways of treating patients. The museum now features a Titanic display featuring items not only from the ship, but pieces that introduce you to the doctors aboard the ill-fated ocean liner and the triage that followed the Titanic’s sinking aboard the rescue ship, the RMS Carpathia.
A special display will be featured alongside the museum. This exhibit will show a replica life-sized portable M.A.S.H. unit utilized during Hurricane Harvey in Port Arthur, Texas, by a tactical operations response unit from Iowa. Find this display in the Freedom Room, the largest study room in the library.
The majority of the display will be in the library’s Community Room.
The Life in the Arena Foundation is the non-profit behind this portable medical museum. The focus of their work is to bring awareness and appreciation to responders and the military. This includes the medics, police officers, EMTs, firefighters, linemen, researchers, nurses, doctors, deputies, and agents who have always been the first line of response, and defense, not only on a daily basis, but especially in times of great peril or disaster.
You will want to mark your calendar for this amazing three-day exhibit. The museum will be open Thursday evening, September 12 from 4 to 8 p.m.; Friday, September 13, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday, September 14, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
See you at the museum!