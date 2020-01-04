Buchanan County Cattlemen are seeking contestants to run for Buchanan County Beef Princess. The competition is open to unmarried females who are 16 to 18 years old.
The contestant or her parents must be engaged in the beef industry and a member of the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association.
Kayla Dudley will become the 2020 Buchanan County Cattlemen’s Beef Queen at the banquet, to begin at 6 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, at the Henderson Event Center, 2320 Iowa Avenue, Independence.
Advanced tickets are $20; $25 at the door.
To learn more about the Beef Princess competition, contact George Richardson at 319-634-3882 or leave a message.