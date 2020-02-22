INDEPENDENCE – Are you whistle worthy? Would YOU like to become a certified lifeguard? The Independence Aquatic Center is seeking certified lifeguards for the 2020 summer season.
An informational flier is available at the Falcon Civic Center (FCC). Letters have been sent out recently to past lifeguard employees. If you received a letter, please fill it out completely (either way) and send it back to the FCC as soon as possible so the parks and rec department can gauge how many lifeguards and other pool staff are planning to return.
Classes are offered close to home at the University of Northern Iowa, the University of Iowa, Upper Iowa University, and Wartburg College.
A list of lifeguard certification classes offered across the state by Iowa Parks & Recreation Association members can be found online at https://www.iapra.org/aquatics.htm.