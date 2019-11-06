DES MOINES – Sen. Craig Johnson, R-Independence, recently announced his bid for a second term in the Iowa Senate for District 32. Senate District 32 encompasses all of Bremer County, northern Black Hawk County, southern Fayette County, and most of Buchanan County.
Currently, Sen. Johnson serves as the chair of the Transportation, Infrastructure and Capital Appropriations Subcommittee and the vice chair of the State Government Committee. Additionally, he serves on the Appropriations, Commerce, Education, and Human Resources committees.
“We have made great strides in lowering taxes for hardworking families and making Iowa a better place to work and live,” said Sen. Johnson. “There are still things to be done to encourage innovation in our state, expand our workforce, and help rural communities grow and thrive.
“Iowa now has one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country and wages continue to grow as businesses and organizations have job openings they need to fill. Our state is consistently rated as one of the best to live, work, and raise a family. However, I know there is more we can do to enable hardworking families to keep more of the money they earn, and ensure the state is managing its money responsibly and wisely.”
Sen. Johnson was first elected to the Iowa Senate in 2016. He is a former Independence Citizen of the Year, past member of the Vision Iowa Board, and currently is the Heartland Acres executive director. Born and raised in Independence, Sen. Johnson brings a diverse background, which includes working in the construction, manufacturing, financial securities, and insurance industries.
He and his wife, Susan, have one daughter.