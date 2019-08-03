WATERLOO – The Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging (NEI3A) offers senior meals in communities throughout the area. Each meal includes milk. Meals are offered on a contribution basis for people over 60 years of age. Actual cost for the meal is $8.10. People under 60 must pay the actual cost.
To make a meal reservation, call 1-800-423-2449 by 9:30 a.m. the day before you want to receive a meal.
Meal locations in Buchanan County include:
- Independence: Buchanan County Senior Center (400 5th Avenue NE), Monday through Friday
- Lamont: Community Building (644 Bush Street), Thursdays
- Aurora, Hazelton, and Fairbank: Home-delivered meals only
Visit www.nei3a.org for more information.
August 5
Baked chicken breast, tarragon cream sauce, baked sweet potato, cabbage, multi-grain bread, fresh fruit, milk, margarine
August 6
Beef lasagna bake, tossed salad, cheesy cauliflower, Texas bread, peach cobbler, milk, margarine, salad dressing
August 7
Potato crusted fish, potato salad, green beans, hot cinnamon applesauce, milk, margarine, tartar sauce
August 8
Sloppy joe, roasted diced potatoes, California vegetable blend, hamburger bun, pineapple tidbits, milk
August 9
Honey mustard chicken salad, carrot raisin salad, wheat bread, fruited gelatin, milk
August 12
Grilled pork with gravy, baked sweet potato, mixed vegetables, multi-grain bread, sliced pears, milk, margarine
August 13
Beef pot roast, brown gravy, whipped potatoes, green beans, wheat roll, frosted cake, milk, margarine
August 14
Chicken and dumplings, Harvard beets, broccoli, baked cookie, milk, margarine
August 15
BBQ chicken breast, macaroni and cheese, green peas, fresh seasonal fruit, milk
August 16
Hamburger patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, roasted diced red potatoes, baked beans, hamburger bun, applesauce, milk, ketchup, mustard