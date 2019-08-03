Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

WATERLOO – The Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging (NEI3A) offers senior meals in communities throughout the area. Each meal includes milk. Meals are offered on a contribution basis for people over 60 years of age. Actual cost for the meal is $8.10. People under 60 must pay the actual cost.

To make a meal reservation, call 1-800-423-2449 by 9:30 a.m. the day before you want to receive a meal.

Meal locations in Buchanan County include:

- Independence: Buchanan County Senior Center (400 5th Avenue NE), Monday through Friday

- Lamont: Community Building (644 Bush Street), Thursdays

- Aurora, Hazelton, and Fairbank: Home-delivered meals only

Visit www.nei3a.org for more information.

August 5

Baked chicken breast, tarragon cream sauce, baked sweet potato, cabbage, multi-grain bread, fresh fruit, milk, margarine

August 6

Beef lasagna bake, tossed salad, cheesy cauliflower, Texas bread, peach cobbler, milk, margarine, salad dressing

August 7

Potato crusted fish, potato salad, green beans, hot cinnamon applesauce, milk, margarine, tartar sauce

August 8

Sloppy joe, roasted diced potatoes, California vegetable blend, hamburger bun, pineapple tidbits, milk

August 9

Honey mustard chicken salad, carrot raisin salad, wheat bread, fruited gelatin, milk

August 12

Grilled pork with gravy, baked sweet potato, mixed vegetables, multi-grain bread, sliced pears, milk, margarine

August 13

Beef pot roast, brown gravy, whipped potatoes, green beans, wheat roll, frosted cake, milk, margarine

August 14

Chicken and dumplings, Harvard beets, broccoli, baked cookie, milk, margarine

August 15

BBQ chicken breast, macaroni and cheese, green peas, fresh seasonal fruit, milk

August 16

Hamburger patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, roasted diced red potatoes, baked beans, hamburger bun, applesauce, milk, ketchup, mustard

Tags