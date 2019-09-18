Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

WATERLOO – The Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging (NEI3A) offers senior meals in communities throughout the area. Each meal includes milk.

Meals are offered on a contribution basis for people over 60 years of age. Actual cost for the meal is $8.10. People under 60 must pay the actual cost.

To make a meal reservation, call 1-800-423-2449 by 9:30 a.m. the day before you want to receive a meal.

Meal locations in Buchanan County include:

- Independence: Buchanan County Senior Center (400 5th Avenue NE), Monday-Friday

- Lamont: Community Building (644 Bush Street), Thursdays

- Aurora, Hazleton, and Fairbank: Home-delivered meals only

Visit www.nei3a.org for more information.

September 19

Sloppy joe, roasted diced potatoes, California vegetable blend, hamburger bun, pineapple tidbits

September 20

Baked chicken breast, tarragon cream sauce, baked sweet potato, cabbage, multi-grain bread, fresh fruit

September 23

Sausage, onions, peppers, penne pasta, marinara sauce, green peas, Mandarin oranges

September 24

Tuna salad, broccoli cheese soup, multi-grain bread, cottage cheese, pineapple tidbits

September 25

Honey mustard chicken, baked sweet potato, creole green beans, fruited gelatin

September 26

Beef pot roast, brown gravy, mashed red potatoes, mixed vegetables, peach pie

September 27

Glazed ham, rosemary potatoes, spinach, baked cookie

September 30

Country fried steak with gravy, whipped potatoes, capri vegetable blend, sliced pears

Tags