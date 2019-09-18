WATERLOO – The Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging (NEI3A) offers senior meals in communities throughout the area. Each meal includes milk.
Meals are offered on a contribution basis for people over 60 years of age. Actual cost for the meal is $8.10. People under 60 must pay the actual cost.
To make a meal reservation, call 1-800-423-2449 by 9:30 a.m. the day before you want to receive a meal.
Meal locations in Buchanan County include:
- Independence: Buchanan County Senior Center (400 5th Avenue NE), Monday-Friday
- Lamont: Community Building (644 Bush Street), Thursdays
- Aurora, Hazleton, and Fairbank: Home-delivered meals only
Visit www.nei3a.org for more information.
September 19
Sloppy joe, roasted diced potatoes, California vegetable blend, hamburger bun, pineapple tidbits
September 20
Baked chicken breast, tarragon cream sauce, baked sweet potato, cabbage, multi-grain bread, fresh fruit
September 23
Sausage, onions, peppers, penne pasta, marinara sauce, green peas, Mandarin oranges
September 24
Tuna salad, broccoli cheese soup, multi-grain bread, cottage cheese, pineapple tidbits
September 25
Honey mustard chicken, baked sweet potato, creole green beans, fruited gelatin
September 26
Beef pot roast, brown gravy, mashed red potatoes, mixed vegetables, peach pie
September 27
Glazed ham, rosemary potatoes, spinach, baked cookie
September 30
Country fried steak with gravy, whipped potatoes, capri vegetable blend, sliced pears