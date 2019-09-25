WATERLOO – The Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging (NEI3A) offers senior meals in communities throughout the area. Each meal includes milk. Meals are offered on a contribution basis for people over 60 years of age. Actual cost for the meal is $8.10. People under 60 must pay the actual cost. To make a meal reservation, call 1-800-423-2449 by 9:30 a.m. the day before you want to receive a meal.
Meal locations in Buchanan County include:
- Independence: Buchanan County Senior Center (400 5th Avenue NE), Monday-Friday
- Lamont: Community Building (644 Bush Street), Thursdays
- Aurora, Hazleton, and Fairbank: Home-delivered meals only
Visit www.nei3a.org for more information.
September 26
Beef pot roast, brown gravy, mashed red potatoes, mixed vegetables, peach pie
September 27
Glazed ham, rosemary potatoes, spinach, baked cookie
September 30
Country fried steak with gravy, whipped potatoes, Capri vegetable blend, sliced pears
October 1
Taco meat, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, Mexican rice, mixed beans, flour tortilla, fresh fruit, taco sauce
October 2
Roasted turkey breast, turkey gravy, baked potato, seasoned green beans, fluffy fruit salad
October 3
Breaded pollock, mashed red potatoes, coleslaw, mixed fruit crisp
October 4
Italian pork loin, cheesy shells, cabbage, multi-grain bread, applesauce
October 7
Chicken rotini alfredo, broccoli, garlic Texas bread, applesauce
October 8
Roast beef with gravy, whipped potatoes, green beans, wheat roll, frosted cake
October 9
Lemon pepper fish, baked potato, carrots, wheat bread, fresh seasonal fruit
October 10
Chicken with gravy, red potatoes, green peas, fresh seasonal fruit
October 11
Beef spaghetti casserole, Italian vegetable blend, multi-grain bread, peach crisp