WATERLOO – The Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging (NEI3A) offers senior meals in communities throughout the area. Each meal includes milk.

Meals are offered on a contribution basis for people over 60 years of age. Actual cost for the meal is $8.28. People under 60 must pay the actual cost.

Meal locations in Buchanan County are as follows:

- Independence: Buchanan County Senior Center (400 5th Avenue NE) Monday through Friday, for reservations call 319- 334-7011.

- Lamont: Community Building (644 Bush Street) Thursdays, for reservations call 563-924-2237.

- Rowley (101 Ely Street) Monday through Friday, for reservations call 319- 938-2864.

Home delivered meals are also available. For more information call 866-468- 7887.

To make a meal reservation, call 1-800-423-2449 by 9:30 a.m. the day before you want to receive a meal.

July 17

Turkey Breast, Turkey Gravy, Mashed Red Potatoes, Seasoned Green Beans, Fluffy Fruit Salad, Milk

July 18

Breaded Pollock, Roasted Diced Potatoes, Coleslaw, Mixed Fruit Crisp, Milk

July 19

Taco Meat, Lettuce, Tomato, Shredded Cheese, Mexican Rice, Mixed Beans, Four Tortilla, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Milk

July 22

Italian Pork Loin, Red Potatoes, Cabbage, Multi-Grain Bread, Applesauce, Milk

July 23

Sausage w/Onions & Peppers, Baby Read Potatoes, Broccoli with Cheese, Mandarin Oranges, Milk

July 24

Roast Beef, Brown Gravy, Mashed Red Potatoes, Mixed Vegetables, Pie, Milk

July 25

Pork Loin, Supreme Sauce, Rosemary Potatoes, Spinach, Cookie, Milk

July 26

Tuna Salad, Split Peas Soup, Multi Grain Bread, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Milk

July 29

Honey Mustard Chicken, Baked Sweet Potato, Creole Green Beans, Fruited Gelatin, Milk

July 30

Savory Beef Pasta Bake, Whole Kernel Corn, Brussels Sprouts, Apricots, Milk

July 31

Chicken Marsala, Baked Potato, Glazed Carrots, Multi Grain Bread, Pina Colada Pudding, Milk

