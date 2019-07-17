WATERLOO – The Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging (NEI3A) offers senior meals in communities throughout the area. Each meal includes milk.
Meals are offered on a contribution basis for people over 60 years of age. Actual cost for the meal is $8.28. People under 60 must pay the actual cost.
Meal locations in Buchanan County are as follows:
- Independence: Buchanan County Senior Center (400 5th Avenue NE) Monday through Friday, for reservations call 319- 334-7011.
- Lamont: Community Building (644 Bush Street) Thursdays, for reservations call 563-924-2237.
- Rowley (101 Ely Street) Monday through Friday, for reservations call 319- 938-2864.
Home delivered meals are also available. For more information call 866-468- 7887.
To make a meal reservation, call 1-800-423-2449 by 9:30 a.m. the day before you want to receive a meal.
July 17
Turkey Breast, Turkey Gravy, Mashed Red Potatoes, Seasoned Green Beans, Fluffy Fruit Salad, Milk
July 18
Breaded Pollock, Roasted Diced Potatoes, Coleslaw, Mixed Fruit Crisp, Milk
July 19
Taco Meat, Lettuce, Tomato, Shredded Cheese, Mexican Rice, Mixed Beans, Four Tortilla, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Milk
July 22
Italian Pork Loin, Red Potatoes, Cabbage, Multi-Grain Bread, Applesauce, Milk
July 23
Sausage w/Onions & Peppers, Baby Read Potatoes, Broccoli with Cheese, Mandarin Oranges, Milk
July 24
Roast Beef, Brown Gravy, Mashed Red Potatoes, Mixed Vegetables, Pie, Milk
July 25
Pork Loin, Supreme Sauce, Rosemary Potatoes, Spinach, Cookie, Milk
July 26
Tuna Salad, Split Peas Soup, Multi Grain Bread, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Milk
July 29
Honey Mustard Chicken, Baked Sweet Potato, Creole Green Beans, Fruited Gelatin, Milk
July 30
Savory Beef Pasta Bake, Whole Kernel Corn, Brussels Sprouts, Apricots, Milk
July 31
Chicken Marsala, Baked Potato, Glazed Carrots, Multi Grain Bread, Pina Colada Pudding, Milk