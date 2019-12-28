BUCHANAN COUNTY – Meals offered through Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging are offered on a contribution basis for people over 60 years of age. Actual cost for the meal is $8.10. People under 60 must pay the actual cost.
Each meal includes milk.
Meal locations in Buchanan County include:
- Independence: Buchanan County Senior Center (400 5th Avenue NE), Monday-Friday
- Lamont: Community Building (644 Bush Street), Thursdays
- Aurora, Hazleton, and Fairbank: Home-delivered meals only
To make a meal reservation, call 1-800-423-2449 by 9:30 a.m. the day before you want to receive a meal.
Visit www.nei3a.org for more information.
December 30
BBQ rib patty on wheat bun, baked beans, mixed vegetables, fresh seasonal fruit
December 31
Country fried steak with gravy, mashed red potatoes, whole kernel corn, peaches
January 2
Cranberry Dijon chicken, whipped sweet potatoes, green beans with red peppers, pears, milk, margarine
January 3
Turkey breast with gravy, bread dressing, broccoli, fruited gelatin, milk
January 6
Salisbury beef, whipped potatoes, glazed baby carrots, baked cookie, milk, margarine
January 7
Pineapple chicken, baked sweet potato, broccoli, dinner roll, fresh seasonal fruit, milk, margarine
January 8
Roast beef, brown gravy, whipped potatoes, green beans, wheat roll, frosted cake, milk, margarine
January 9
Chicken noodle soup, sliced turkey and cheese, green pea salad, wheat roll, cottage cheese and pineapple, milk, mustard
January 10
Breaded fish fillet, whole kernel corn, stewed tomatoes, hamburger bun, fresh seasonal fruit, milk, tartar sauce
January 13
Baked chicken breast, lemon dill sauce, whipped sweet potatoes, green beans, wheat roll, baked cookie, chocolate milk
January 14
Pork loin, brown gravy, bread dressing, carrots, fresh seasonal fruit, milk
January 15
Hamburger patty, lettuce/tomato/onion, whipped potatoes, hamburger bun, hot sliced peaches, milk, ketchup
January 16
Potato-crusted fish, macaroni and cheese, mixed vegetables, Mandarin oranges, milk, tartar sauce
January 17
Beef chili with beans, baked potato, tossed salad, saltine crackers, mixed fruit cobbler, milk, margarine, sour cream, salad dressing