BUCHANAN COUNTY – Meals offered through Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging are offered on a contribution basis for people over 60 years of age. Actual cost for the meal is $8.10. People under 60 must pay the actual cost.
Each meal includes milk.
Meal locations in Buchanan County include:
- Independence: Buchanan County Senior Center (400 5th Avenue NE), Monday-Friday
- Lamont: Community Building (644 Bush Street), Thursdays
- Aurora, Hazleton, and Fairbank: Home-delivered meals only
To make a meal reservation, call 1-800-423-2449 by 9:30 a.m. the day before you want to receive a meal.
Visit www.nei3a.org for more information.
December 2
Lemon herb chicken, oven roasted potatoes, mixed vegetables, dinner roll, tropical fruit
December 3
Tater tot casserole, glazed baby carrots, cabbage, wheat bread, peaches
December 4
Pork loin with gravy, confetti rice, Brussels sprouts, multi-grain bread, rocky road pudding
December 5
Meatloaf with gravy, whipped potatoes, whole kernel corn, multi-grain bread, fresh seasonal fruit
December 6
Liver and onions or beef with onion gravy, whipped sweet potatoes, green peas, baked cookie
December 9
Beef spaghetti casserole, Italian vegetable blend, multi-grain bread, peach crisp
December 10
Lemon pepper fish, baked potato, carrots, wheat bread, fresh seasonal fruit
December 11
Chicken with gravy, red potatoes, green peas, fresh seasonal fruit
December 12
Roast beef with gravy, whipped potatoes, green beans, wheat roll, frosted cake
December 13
Chicken rotini Alfredo, broccoli, garlic Texas bread, applesauce