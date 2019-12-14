Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

BUCHANAN COUNTY – Meals offered through Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging are offered on a contribution basis for people over 60 years of age. Actual cost for the meal is $8.10. People under 60 must pay the actual cost.

Each meal includes milk.

Meal locations in Buchanan County include:

- Independence: Buchanan County Senior Center (400 5th Avenue NE), Monday-Friday

- Lamont: Community Building (644 Bush Street), Thursdays

- Aurora, Hazleton, and Fairbank: Home-delivered meals only

To make a meal reservation, call 1-800-423-2449 by 9:30 a.m. the day before you want to receive a meal.

Visit www.nei3a.org for more information.

December 16

Potato crusted fish, cheesy rice, Italian vegetable blend, baked cookie

December 17

Hamburger patty, lettuce, tomato, pickles, potato wedges, mixed vegetables, wheat hamburger bun, fruited gelatin

December 18

Glazed ham, scalloped potatoes, cabbage with carrots, wheat roll, carrot spice cake

December 19

Savory apricot chicken, whipped potatoes, Harvard beets, fruit cocktail

December 20

Beef goulash, green peas, sliced carrots, fresh seasonal fruit

December 23

Salisbury beef, oven roasted potatoes, whole kernel corn, baked cookie

December 24

Closed for the holiday

December 25

Closed for the holiday

December 26

Grilled pork patty with gravy, mashed red potatoes, green peas, dinner roll, pears

December 27

Roast beef with gravy, whipped potatoes, sliced carrots, pie

December 30

BBQ rib patty on wheat bun, baked beans, mixed vegetables, fresh seasonal fruit

December 31

Country fried steak with gravy, mashed red potatoes, whole kernel corn, peaches