BUCHANAN COUNTY – Meals offered through Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging are offered on a contribution basis for people over 60 years of age. Actual cost for the meal is $8.10. People under 60 must pay the actual cost.
Each meal includes milk.
Meal locations in Buchanan County include:
- Independence: Buchanan County Senior Center (400 5th Avenue NE), Monday-Friday
- Lamont: Community Building (644 Bush Street), Thursdays
- Aurora, Hazleton, and Fairbank: Home-delivered meals only
To make a meal reservation, call 1-800-423-2449 by 9:30 a.m. the day before you want to receive a meal.
Visit www.nei3a.org for more information.
December 16
Potato crusted fish, cheesy rice, Italian vegetable blend, baked cookie
December 17
Hamburger patty, lettuce, tomato, pickles, potato wedges, mixed vegetables, wheat hamburger bun, fruited gelatin
December 18
Glazed ham, scalloped potatoes, cabbage with carrots, wheat roll, carrot spice cake
December 19
Savory apricot chicken, whipped potatoes, Harvard beets, fruit cocktail
December 20
Beef goulash, green peas, sliced carrots, fresh seasonal fruit
December 23
Salisbury beef, oven roasted potatoes, whole kernel corn, baked cookie
December 24
Closed for the holiday
December 25
Closed for the holiday
December 26
Grilled pork patty with gravy, mashed red potatoes, green peas, dinner roll, pears
December 27
Roast beef with gravy, whipped potatoes, sliced carrots, pie
December 30
BBQ rib patty on wheat bun, baked beans, mixed vegetables, fresh seasonal fruit
December 31
Country fried steak with gravy, mashed red potatoes, whole kernel corn, peaches