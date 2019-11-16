BUCHANAN COUNTY – Meals offered through Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging are offered on a contribution basis for people over 60 years of age. Actual cost for the meal is $8.10. People under 60 must pay the actual cost. Each meal includes milk.
Meal locations in Buchanan County include:
- Independence: Buchanan County Senior Center (400 5th Avenue NE), Monday-Friday
- Lamont: Community Building (644 Bush Street), Thursdays
- Aurora, Hazleton, and Fairbank: Home-delivered meals only
To make a meal reservation, call 1-800-423-2449 by 9:30 a.m. the day before you want to receive a meal.
Visit www.nei3a.org for more information.
November 18
Cranberry Dijon chicken, whipped sweet potatoes, green beans with red peppers, pears
November 19
Beef chili w/beans, baked potato, spinach, baked cookie
November 20
Country fried steak with gravy, mashed red potatoes, whole kernel corn, peaches
November 21
Turkey breast with gravy, whipped potatoes, bread dressing, green beans, wheat roll, pumpkin crumble
November 22
BBQ rib patty on wheat bun, baked beans, mixed vegetables, fresh seasonal fruit
November 25
Grilled pork patty with gravy, mashed red potatoes, green peas, dinner roll, pears
November 26
Roast beef with gravy, whipped potatoes, sliced carrots, pie
November 27
Blackberry BBQ chicken, baked sweet potato, mixed vegetables, chocolate pudding
November 28
Closed for the Holiday
November 29
Closed for the Holiday