BUCHANAN COUNTY – Meals offered through Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging are offered on a contribution basis for people over 60 years of age. Actual cost for the meal is $8.10. People under 60 must pay the actual cost. Each meal includes milk.
Meal locations in Buchanan County include:
- Independence: Buchanan County Senior Center (400 5th Avenue NE), Monday-Friday
- Lamont: Community Building (644 Bush Street), Thursdays
- Aurora, Hazleton, and Fairbank: Home-delivered meals only
To make a meal reservation, call 1-800-423-2449 by 9:30 a.m. the day before you want to receive a meal.
Visit www.nei3a.org for more information.
October 17
Turkey breast with gravy, bread dressing, broccoli, fruited gelatin
October 18
Country fried steak with gravy, mashed red potatoes, whole kernel corn, peaches
October 21
Chicken a la king, rice, broccoli, peaches with cottage cheese
October 22
Grilled pork patty with gravy, mashed red potatoes, green peas, dinner roll, pears
October 23
Salisbury beef, oven roasted potatoes, whole kernel corn, baked cookie
October 24
Roast beef with gravy, whipped potatoes, sliced carrots, pie
October 25
Blackberry barbecued chicken, baked sweet potato, mixed vegetables, chocolate pudding
October 28
Liver and onions or beef with onion gravy, whipped sweet potatoes, green peas, baked cookie
October 29
Lemon herb chicken, oven roasted potatoes, mixed vegetables, dinner roll, tropical fruit
October 30
Tater tot casserole, glazed baby carrots, cabbage, wheat bread, peaches
October 31
Sliced turkey breast, Swiss cheese, hamburger bun, broccoli cheese soup, Oreo brownie