BUCHANAN COUNTY – Meals offered through Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging are offered on a contribution basis for people over 60 years of age. Actual cost for the meal is $8.10. People under 60 must pay the actual cost.

Each meal includes milk.

Meal locations in Buchanan County include:

- Independence: Buchanan County Senior Center (400 5th Avenue NE), Monday-Friday

- Lamont: Community Building (644 Bush Street), Thursdays

- Aurora, Hazleton, and Fairbank: Home-delivered meals only

To make a meal reservation, call 1-800-423-2449 by 9:30 a.m. the day before you want to receive a meal.

Visit www.nei3a.org for more information.

January 16

Potato Crusted Fish, Macaroni & Cheese, Mixed Vegetables, Mandarin Oranges, Milk, Tartar Sauce

January 17

Beef Chili with Beans, Baked Potato, Tossed Salad, Saltine Crackers, Mixed Fruit Cobbler, Milk, Margarine, Sour Cream, Salad Dressing

January 20

Sausage w/Peppers & Onions, Mixed Beans, Sauerkraut, Hot Dog Bun, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Milk

January 21

Curry Chicken Thigh, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Lentil Vegetable Pilaf, Naan Bread, Pineapple Tidbits, Chocolate Milk, Margarine

January 22

Cheese Omelet, Roasted Diced Potatoes, Hot Apples with Raisins, Cinnamon Roll, Milk, Picante Sauce

January 23

Meatloaf, Brown Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Creamed Peas, Multi-Grain Bread, Peaches, Milk, Margarine

January 24

Turkey Breast, Turkey Gravy, Bread Dressing, Carrots, Baked Cookie, Milk, Margarine

January 27

Baked Chicken Breast, Picante Sauce, Confetti Rice, Fiesta Vegetable Blend, Baked Cookie, Milk

January 28

Beef Spaghetti Casserole, Carrots, Green Peas, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Texas Bread, Milk, Margarine

January 29

Potato Soup, Tuna Salad, Beet Salad, Multi-Grain Bread, Pineapple Tidbits, Milk

January 30

Beef Stew, Green Beans, Cornbread, Pie, Milk

January 31

Pork, BBQ Sauce, Coleslaw, Baked Beans, Hamburger Bun, Hot Sliced Peaches, Milk