Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

BUCHANAN COUNTY – Meals offered through Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging are offered on a contribution basis for people over 60 years of age. Actual cost for the meal is $8.10. People under 60 must pay the actual cost.

Each meal includes milk.

Meal locations in Buchanan County include:

- Independence: Buchanan County Senior Center (400 5{sup}th{/sup} Avenue NE), Monday-Friday

- Lamont: Community Building (644 Bush Street), Thursdays

- Aurora, Hazleton, and Fairbank: Home-delivered meals only

To make a meal reservation, call 1-800-423-2449 by 9:30 a.m. the day before you want to receive a meal.

Visit www.nei3a.org for more information.

December 23

Salisbury beef, oven roasted potatoes, whole kernel corn, baked cookie

December 24

Closed for the holiday

December 25

Closed for the holiday

December 26

Grilled pork patty with gravy, mashed red potatoes, green peas, dinner roll, pears

December 27

Roast beef with gravy, whipped potatoes, sliced carrots, pie

December 30

BBQ rib patty on wheat bun, baked beans, mixed vegetables, fresh seasonal fruit

December 31

Country fried steak with gravy, mashed red potatoes, whole kernel corn, peaches

January 1

Closed for the holiday

January 2

Cranberry Dijon chicken, whipped sweet potatoes, green beans with red peppers, pears, milk, margarine

January 3

Turkey breast with gravy, bread dressing, broccoli, fruited gelatin, milk

January 6

Salisbury beef, whipped potatoes, glazed baby carrots, baked cookie, milk, margarine

January 7

Pineapple chicken, baked sweet potato, broccoli, dinner roll, fresh seasonal fruit, milk, margarine

January 8

Roast beef, brown gravy, whipped potatoes, green beans, wheat roll, frosted cake, milk, margarine

January 9

Chicken noodle soup, sliced turkey and cheese, green pea salad, wheat roll, cottage cheese and pineapple, milk, mustard

January 10

Breaded fish fillet, whole kernel corn, stewed tomatoes, hamburger bun, fresh seasonal fruit, milk, tartar sauce