BUCHANAN COUNTY – Meals offered through Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging are offered on a contribution basis for people over 60 years of age. Actual cost for the meal is $8.10. People under 60 must pay the actual cost.
Each meal includes milk.
Meal locations in Buchanan County include:
- Independence: Buchanan County Senior Center (400 5{sup}th{/sup} Avenue NE), Monday-Friday
- Lamont: Community Building (644 Bush Street), Thursdays
- Aurora, Hazleton, and Fairbank: Home-delivered meals only
To make a meal reservation, call 1-800-423-2449 by 9:30 a.m. the day before you want to receive a meal.
Visit www.nei3a.org for more information.
December 23
Salisbury beef, oven roasted potatoes, whole kernel corn, baked cookie
December 24
Closed for the holiday
December 25
Closed for the holiday
December 26
Grilled pork patty with gravy, mashed red potatoes, green peas, dinner roll, pears
December 27
Roast beef with gravy, whipped potatoes, sliced carrots, pie
December 30
BBQ rib patty on wheat bun, baked beans, mixed vegetables, fresh seasonal fruit
December 31
Country fried steak with gravy, mashed red potatoes, whole kernel corn, peaches
January 1
Closed for the holiday
January 2
Cranberry Dijon chicken, whipped sweet potatoes, green beans with red peppers, pears, milk, margarine
January 3
Turkey breast with gravy, bread dressing, broccoli, fruited gelatin, milk
January 6
Salisbury beef, whipped potatoes, glazed baby carrots, baked cookie, milk, margarine
January 7
Pineapple chicken, baked sweet potato, broccoli, dinner roll, fresh seasonal fruit, milk, margarine
January 8
Roast beef, brown gravy, whipped potatoes, green beans, wheat roll, frosted cake, milk, margarine
January 9
Chicken noodle soup, sliced turkey and cheese, green pea salad, wheat roll, cottage cheese and pineapple, milk, mustard
January 10
Breaded fish fillet, whole kernel corn, stewed tomatoes, hamburger bun, fresh seasonal fruit, milk, tartar sauce