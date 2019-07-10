WATERLOO – The Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging (NEI3A) offers senior meals in communities throughout the area. Each meal includes milk.
Meals are offered on a contribution basis for people over 60 years of age. Actual cost for the meal is $8.28. People under 60 must pay the actual cost.
Meal locations in Buchanan County are as follows:
- Independence: Buchanan County Senior Center (400 5th Avenue NE) Monday through Friday, for reservations call 319- 334-7011.
- Lamont: Community Building (644 Bush Street) Thursdays, for reservations call 563-924-2237.
- Rowley (101 Ely Street) Monday through Friday, for reservations call 319- 938-2864.
Home delivered meals are also available. For more information call 866-468- 7887.
To make a meal reservation, call 1-800-423-2449 by 9:30 a.m. the day before you want to receive a meal.
July 10
Pork with Brown Gravy, Baked Sweet Potato, Mixed Vegetables, Multi-Grain Bread, Sliced Pears, Milk, Margarine
July 11 Birthday Meal
Roast Beef, Brown Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Green Beans, Wheat Roll, Birthday Cake, Milk, Margarine
July 12
Hamburger Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Baked Beans, Hamburger Bun, Hot Cinnamon Applesauce, Milk, Ketchup
July 15
Chicken & Dumplings, Stewed Tomatoes, Broccoli, Cookie, Milk
July 16
Salisbury Beef with Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Country Vegetable Blend, Sliced Pears, Milk
July 17
Turkey Breast, Turkey Gravy, Mashed Red Potatoes, Seasoned Green Beans, Fluffy Fruit Salad, Milk
July 18
Breaded Pollock, Roasted Diced Potatoes, Coleslaw, Mixed Fruit Crisp, Milk
July 19
Taco Meat, Lettuce, Tomato, Shredded Cheese, Mexican Rice, Mixed Beans, Four Tortilla, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Milk
July 22
Italian Pork Loin, Red Potatoes, Cabbage, Multi-Grain Bread, Applesauce, Milk
July 23
Sausage w/Onions & Peppers, Baby Read Potatoes, Broccoli with Cheese, Mandarin Oranges, Milk
July 24
Roast Beef, Brown Gravy, Mashed Red Potatoes, Mixed Vegetables, Pie, Milk