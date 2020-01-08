BUCHANAN COUNTY – Meals offered through Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging are offered on a contribution basis for people over 60 years of age. Actual cost for the meal is $8.10. People under 60 must pay the actual cost.
Each meal includes milk.
Meal locations in Buchanan County include:
- Independence: Buchanan County Senior Center (400 5{sup}th{/sup} Avenue NE), Monday-Friday
- Lamont: Community Building (644 Bush Street), Thursdays
- Aurora, Hazleton, and Fairbank: Home-delivered meals only
To make a meal reservation, call 1-800-423-2449 by 9:30 a.m. the day before you want to receive a meal.
Visit www.nei3a.org for more information.
January 9
Chicken Noodle Soup, Sliced Turkey & Cheese, Green Pea Salad, Wheat Roll, Cottage Cheese & Pineapple, Milk, Mustard
January 10
Breaded Fish Fillet, Whole Kernel Corn, Stewed Tomatoes, Hamburger Bun, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Milk, Tartar Sauce
January 13
Baked Chicken Breast, Lemon Dill Sauce, Whipped Sweet Potatoes, Green Beans, Wheat Roll, Baked Cookie, Chocolate Milk
January 14
Pork Loin, Brown Gravy, Bread Dressing, Carrots, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Milk
January 15
Hamburger Patty, Lettuce/Tomato/Onion, Whipped Potatoes, Hamburger Bun, Hot Sliced Peaches, Milk, Ketchup
January 16
Potato Crusted Fish, Macaroni & Cheese, Mixed Vegetables, Mandarin Oranges, Milk, Tartar Sauce
January 17
Beef Chili with Beans, Baked Potato, Tossed Salad, Saltine Crackers, Mixed Fruit Cobbler, Milk, Margarine, Sour Cream, Salad Dressing
January 20
Sausage w/Peppers & Onions, Mixed Beans, Sauerkraut, Hot Dog Bun, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Milk
January 21
Curry Chicken Thigh, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Lentil Vegetable Pilaf, Naan Bread, Pineapple Tidbits, Chocolate Milk, Margarine
January 22
Cheese Omelet, Roasted Diced Potatoes, Hot Apples with Raisins, Cinnamon Roll, Milk, Picante Sauce
January 23
Meatloaf, Brown Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Creamed Peas, Multi-Grain Bread, Peaches, Milk, Margarine
January 24
Turkey Breast, Turkey Gravy, Bread Dressing, Carrots, Baked Cookie, Milk, Margarine