Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

BUCHANAN COUNTY – Meals offered through Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging are offered on a contribution basis for people over 60 years of age. Actual cost for the meal is $8.10. People under 60 must pay the actual cost.

Each meal includes milk.

Meal locations in Buchanan County include:

- Independence: Buchanan County Senior Center (400 5th Avenue NE), Monday-Friday

- Lamont: Community Building (644 Bush Street), Thursdays

- Aurora, Hazleton, and Fairbank: Home-delivered meals only

To make a meal reservation, call 1-800-423-2449 by 9:30 a.m. the day before you want to receive a meal.

Visit www.nei3a.org for more information.

October 3

Breaded pollock, mashed red potatoes, coleslaw, mixed fruit crisp

October 4

Italian pork loin, cheesy shells, cabbage, multi-grain bread, applesauce

October 7

Chicken rotini alfredo, broccoli, garlic Texas bread, applesauce

October 8

Roast beef with gravy, whipped potatoes, green beans, wheat roll, frosted cake

October 9

Lemon pepper fish, baked potato, carrots, wheat bread, fresh seasonal fruit

October 10

Chicken with gravy, red potatoes, green peas, fresh seasonal fruit

October 11

Beef spaghetti casserole, Italian vegetable blend, multi-grain bread, peach crisp

October 14

Closed for the Columbus Day holiday

October 15

Cranberry Dijon chicken, whipped sweet potatoes, green beans with red peppers, pears

October 16

Beef chili w/beans, baked potato, spinach, baked cookie

October 17

Turkey breast with gravy, bread dressing, broccoli, fruited gelatin

October 18

Country fried steak with gravy, mashed red potatoes, whole kernel corn, peaches

Tags