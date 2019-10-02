BUCHANAN COUNTY – Meals offered through Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging are offered on a contribution basis for people over 60 years of age. Actual cost for the meal is $8.10. People under 60 must pay the actual cost.
Each meal includes milk.
Meal locations in Buchanan County include:
- Independence: Buchanan County Senior Center (400 5th Avenue NE), Monday-Friday
- Lamont: Community Building (644 Bush Street), Thursdays
- Aurora, Hazleton, and Fairbank: Home-delivered meals only
To make a meal reservation, call 1-800-423-2449 by 9:30 a.m. the day before you want to receive a meal.
Visit www.nei3a.org for more information.
October 3
Breaded pollock, mashed red potatoes, coleslaw, mixed fruit crisp
October 4
Italian pork loin, cheesy shells, cabbage, multi-grain bread, applesauce
October 7
Chicken rotini alfredo, broccoli, garlic Texas bread, applesauce
October 8
Roast beef with gravy, whipped potatoes, green beans, wheat roll, frosted cake
October 9
Lemon pepper fish, baked potato, carrots, wheat bread, fresh seasonal fruit
October 10
Chicken with gravy, red potatoes, green peas, fresh seasonal fruit
October 11
Beef spaghetti casserole, Italian vegetable blend, multi-grain bread, peach crisp
October 14
Closed for the Columbus Day holiday
October 15
Cranberry Dijon chicken, whipped sweet potatoes, green beans with red peppers, pears
October 16
Beef chili w/beans, baked potato, spinach, baked cookie
October 17
Turkey breast with gravy, bread dressing, broccoli, fruited gelatin
October 18
Country fried steak with gravy, mashed red potatoes, whole kernel corn, peaches