BUCHANAN COUNTY – Meals offered through Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging are offered on a contribution basis for people over 60 years of age. Actual cost for the meal is $8.10. People under 60 must pay the actual cost.

Each meal includes milk.

Meal locations in Buchanan County include:

- Independence: Buchanan County Senior Center (400 5th Avenue NE), Monday-Friday

- Lamont: Community Building (644 Bush Street), Thursdays

- Aurora, Hazleton, and Fairbank: Home-delivered meals only

To make a meal reservation, call 1-800-423-2449 by 9:30 a.m. the day before you want to receive a meal.

Visit www.nei3a.org for more information.

October 24

Roast beef with gravy, whipped potatoes, sliced carrots, pie

October 25

Blackberry barbecued chicken, baked sweet potato, mixed vegetables, chocolate pudding

October 28

Liver and onions or beef with onion gravy, whipped sweet potatoes, green peas, baked cookie

October 29

Lemon herb chicken, oven roasted potatoes, mixed vegetables, dinner roll, tropical fruit

October 30

Tater tot casserole, glazed baby carrots, cabbage, wheat bread, peaches

October 31

Sliced turkey breast, Swiss cheese, hamburger bun, broccoli cheese soup, Oreo brownie

November 1

Meatloaf with gravy, whipped potatoes, whole kernel corn, multi-grain bread, fresh seasonal fruit

November 4

Savory apricot chicken, whipped potatoes, Harvard beets, fruit cocktail

November 5

Beef goulash, green peas, sliced carrots, fresh seasonal fruit

November 6

Potato crusted fish, cheesy rice, Italian vegetable blend, baked cookie

November 7

Hamburger patty, lettuce, tomato, pickles, potato wedges, mixed vegetables, wheat hamburger bun, fruited gelatin

November 8

Pork loin with mushroom gravy, whipped sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts, wheat bread, applesauce

