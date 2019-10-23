BUCHANAN COUNTY – Meals offered through Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging are offered on a contribution basis for people over 60 years of age. Actual cost for the meal is $8.10. People under 60 must pay the actual cost.
Each meal includes milk.
Meal locations in Buchanan County include:
- Independence: Buchanan County Senior Center (400 5th Avenue NE), Monday-Friday
- Lamont: Community Building (644 Bush Street), Thursdays
- Aurora, Hazleton, and Fairbank: Home-delivered meals only
To make a meal reservation, call 1-800-423-2449 by 9:30 a.m. the day before you want to receive a meal.
Visit www.nei3a.org for more information.
October 24
Roast beef with gravy, whipped potatoes, sliced carrots, pie
October 25
Blackberry barbecued chicken, baked sweet potato, mixed vegetables, chocolate pudding
October 28
Liver and onions or beef with onion gravy, whipped sweet potatoes, green peas, baked cookie
October 29
Lemon herb chicken, oven roasted potatoes, mixed vegetables, dinner roll, tropical fruit
October 30
Tater tot casserole, glazed baby carrots, cabbage, wheat bread, peaches
October 31
Sliced turkey breast, Swiss cheese, hamburger bun, broccoli cheese soup, Oreo brownie
November 1
Meatloaf with gravy, whipped potatoes, whole kernel corn, multi-grain bread, fresh seasonal fruit
November 4
Savory apricot chicken, whipped potatoes, Harvard beets, fruit cocktail
November 5
Beef goulash, green peas, sliced carrots, fresh seasonal fruit
November 6
Potato crusted fish, cheesy rice, Italian vegetable blend, baked cookie
November 7
Hamburger patty, lettuce, tomato, pickles, potato wedges, mixed vegetables, wheat hamburger bun, fruited gelatin
November 8
Pork loin with mushroom gravy, whipped sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts, wheat bread, applesauce