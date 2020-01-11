Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

BUCHANAN COUNTY – Meals offered through Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging are offered on a contribution basis for people over 60 years of age. Actual cost for the meal is $8.10. People under 60 must pay the actual cost.

Each meal includes milk.

Meal locations in Buchanan County include:

- Independence: Buchanan County Senior Center (400 5th Avenue NE), Monday-Friday

- Lamont: Community Building (644 Bush Street), Thursdays

- Aurora, Hazleton, and Fairbank: Home-delivered meals only

To make a meal reservation, call 1-800-423-2449 by 9:30 a.m. the day before you want to receive a meal.

Visit www.nei3a.org for more information.

January 13

Baked Chicken Breast, Lemon Dill Sauce, Whipped Sweet Potatoes, Green Beans, Wheat Roll, Baked Cookie, Chocolate Milk

January 14

Pork Loin, Brown Gravy, Bread Dressing, Carrots, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Milk

January 15

Hamburger Patty, Lettuce/Tomato/Onion, Whipped Potatoes, Hamburger Bun, Hot Sliced Peaches, Milk, Ketchup

January 16

Potato Crusted Fish, Macaroni & Cheese, Mixed Vegetables, Mandarin Oranges, Milk, Tartar Sauce

January 17

Beef Chili with Beans, Baked Potato, Tossed Salad, Saltine Crackers, Mixed Fruit Cobbler, Milk, Margarine, Sour Cream, Salad Dressing

January 20

Sausage w/Peppers & Onions, Mixed Beans, Sauerkraut, Hot Dog Bun, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Milk

January 21

Curry Chicken Thigh, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Lentil Vegetable Pilaf, Naan Bread, Pineapple Tidbits, Chocolate Milk, Margarine

January 22

Cheese Omelet, Roasted Diced Potatoes, Hot Apples with Raisins, Cinnamon Roll, Milk, Picante Sauce

January 23

Meatloaf, Brown Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Creamed Peas, Multi-Grain Bread, Peaches, Milk, Margarine

January 24

Turkey Breast, Turkey Gravy, Bread Dressing, Carrots, Baked Cookie, Milk, Margarine